 

T-Mobile Rolls Out Apprenticeship Program Offering Industry-Leading Career Opportunities to Nevadans–and Beyond

Today, T-Mobile announced that it has successfully launched its new six-year Apprenticeship Program in the state of Nevada. Created in coordination with the Nevada Attorney General's Office and the Nevada Governor's Office of Workforce Innovation and the Nevada State Apprenticeship Council, the program has already filled ten paid apprenticeship roles on its Care and Technology teams, including seven at its Customer Experience Center in Las Vegas. By the fourth year of the program, T-Mobile will select 15 apprentices annually for Nevada-based opportunities and intends to use the Nevada program as a model to expand the apprenticeship program in other states as it builds a workforce that is best positioned to serve consumers and expand the company’s leadership in the 5G era.

The apprenticeship program, an example of the real benefits T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint has created for consumers across the country, resulted from discussions with Attorney General Ford, and his Nevada Bureau of Consumer Protection. For 12 months, T-Mobile apprentices learn new skills through 144 hours of hands-on experience, performing important work at T-Mobile in highly skilled roles. The apprentices receive nationally recognized training and classroom instruction credentialed through the U.S. Department of Labor, and partner with mentors and receive step-by-step coaching from their manager.

“T-Mobile has always made it a priority to grow and develop a diverse workforce because there are tremendous benefits all around! This new Apprenticeship Program that we’re kicking off in Nevada will be the model for our future nationwide program, creating meaningful opportunities for diverse talent who will play a critical role in driving our Un-carrier success,” said Deeanne King, T-Mobile’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “Nevadans have everything we’re looking for to kick off this program-diverse backgrounds and perspectives, a passion for creating a great customer experience, and an eagerness to learn new skills. We thank Attorney General Ford and his team for their leadership, and we’re excited to see the positive outcomes from this program!”

“I couldn’t be prouder of the efforts of my office that have resulted in opportunities for Nevadans and other states around the country to obtain jobs and learn valuable skills through a structured apprenticeship program,” said Attorney General Aaron D. Ford. “T-Mobile has demonstrated a commitment to Nevada consumers that extends beyond just lower prices for products and services. When my office presented the idea of an apprenticeship program, T-Mobile embraced the opportunity and I am pleased to see its early and long-term success.”

T-Mobile Apprentices join a company that has consistently been featured on national, regional and state “Best Place to Work” lists year after year—more than 70 national and local workplace awards in 2019, including recognition as a great employer for parents, diversity, women, Hispanics, LGBTQ and more. In addition to great pay, T-Mobile employees are eligible to receive the company’s outstanding benefits, including health coverage, college tuition assistance, a childcare subsidy benefit, paid parental leave and adoption/surrogacy benefits. They will also have opportunities for career development and management preparation.

Find out more about T-Mobile’s career opportunities on the T-Mobile Careers site.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.



