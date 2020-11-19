 

Laredo Petroleum Announces Appointment of Jarvis Hollingsworth and Lori Lancaster to the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 22:15  |  50   |   |   

TULSA, OK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) ("Laredo" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Jarvis Hollingsworth and Lori Lancaster to the Company’s Board of Directors (the "Board"). Their appointments as independent directors are effective November 19, 2020.

Mr. Hollingsworth’s extensive experience leading and advising boards in corporate governance and strategy, risk management, ESG policy and diversity/inclusion will support Laredo’s vision of expanding the Company’s thinking beyond a traditional E&P mindset. He currently serves as the Secretary/General Counsel of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., and is a member of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors. Previously, Mr. Hollingsworth was a Partner at Bracewell LLP where he led a fiduciary practice counseling boards on corporate governance and strategic matters.

Mr. Hollingsworth currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas and on the Finance Committee of the Memorial Hermann Hospital System. Additionally, he is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and of the United Way’s Alexis de Tocqueville Society. He is a former director of several companies, including Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., and was previously a Regent and served as Chairman of the Board of the University of Houston System. Mr. Hollingsworth received a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Houston.

Ms. Lancaster’s substantial deal-making background, in which she played a key role in more than $60 billion of announced energy M&A transactions, brings valuable insight to Laredo as the Company pursues a strategy to transform its asset base. Her 20 years of experience in energy investment banking include positions as a Managing Director at UBS Securities, Nomura Securities and Goldman, Sachs & Co. Prior roles include positions at J.P. Morgan & Co., Inc. and NationsBank Corporation.

Ms. Lancaster currently serves as an independent director for HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) and was previously an independent director for Energen Corporation. Her educational background includes a Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance, from Texas Christian University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

"We are very excited to have Jarvis and Lori joining the Board," stated Jason Pigott, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Their additions further the substantial refresh of our Board and highlight our commitment to expand our diversity of expertise and thought beyond a traditional E&P operating background. These are unprecedented times for our industry, and we are building a Board with broad and varied credentials to inform our strategy as we grow Laredo and create value for our stakeholders."

About Laredo
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Additional information about Laredo may be found on its website at www.laredopetro.com

Contacts:
Ron Hagood: 918.858.5504 - RHagood@laredopetro.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Laredo Petroleum Announces Appointment of Jarvis Hollingsworth and Lori Lancaster to the Board of Directors TULSA, OK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) ("Laredo" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Jarvis Hollingsworth and Lori Lancaster to the Company’s Board of Directors (the "Board"). Their …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
Bombardier’s joint venture wins contract to build 112 new Chinese standard high-speed train cars
Enthusiast Gaming Launches New Snapchat Series “Luminosity Plays”
Bilibili Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...