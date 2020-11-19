 

Elevate Credit’s RISE Scholarship Promotes Financial Literacy

Elevate Credit, Inc. (“Elevate”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced that its largest consumer brand, RISE, has named recipients of the RISE Financial Progress Scholarship for the 2020 school year. The five students selected were awarded $3,000 each and attend universities across the United States.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students had to complete an online financial literacy course that was developed in partnership with EverFi, a technology company that designs and develops educational software. Additionally, students were asked to submit a 750-word essay detailing how they plan to implement the lessons in their personal life. The recipients demonstrated a desire to improve their financial knowledge and educate others about personal finance.

“Our goal is to help these students pursue their dreams while also equipping them with important financial literacy skills that will serve them for their entire lives,” said Jason Harvison, Chief Executive Officer of Elevate Credit. “We want to empower them by providing the knowledge they’ll need to achieve long-term financial success and independence.”

This is the second year RISE Credit has awarded this scholarship and it has plans to offer it again in 2021.

This year’s recipients of the Rise Financial Progress Scholarship are:

Ryson Cebriak, Gonzaga University

Jonathan Dinh, The University of Texas at Austin

Melanie LeTourneau, University of Florida

Julia Lombardi, University of Pittsburgh

Robyn Thornton, University of Central Oklahoma

About RISE

Designed for the millions of non-prime Americans who may not have access to traditional sources of credit, RISE not only provides access to credit, but its responsible lending features are also designed to help customers meet their immediate financial needs and improve their long-term financial futures. These features include fast credit approval, flexible loan terms, lower rates than other non-prime lenders, rates that can go down over time, credit bureau reporting, free credit score monitoring and financial literacy courses.

About Elevate

Elevate (NYSE: ELVT), together with the banks that license its marketing and technology services, has originated $8.6 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.5 million non-prime consumers to date and has saved its customers more than $7.6 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers’ good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate’s suite of groundbreaking credit products includes RISE, Elastic and Today Card. For more information, please visit http://www.elevate.com.

