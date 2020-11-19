OFS Credit Company Provides October 2020 Net Asset Value Update

Management’s unaudited estimate of the range of our NAV per share of our common stock as of October 31, 2020 is between $11.53 and $11.63. This estimate is not a comprehensive statement of our financial condition or results for the month ended October 31, 2020. This estimate did not undergo the Company’s typical quarter-end financial closing procedures and was not approved by the Company’s board of directors. We advise you that our NAV per share as of October 31, 2020, which will be reported in the audited financial statements included in our annual report on Form N-CSR, may differ materially from this estimate.

On November 19, 2020, we issued through a private placement 120,000 shares of our Preferred Stock due November 19, 2023 at a price per share of $24.40625, raising approximately $2.9 million in gross proceeds. The offering was consummated pursuant to the terms of a purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) dated November 19, 2020 by and between the Company and the purchaser named therein (the “Purchaser”). The Purchase Agreement provided for the Preferred Stock to be issued to the Purchaser in a private placement in reliance on an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). We relied upon this exemption from registration based in part on representations made by the Purchaser. The Preferred Stock has not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. We intend to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the Preferred Stock to acquire new investments in accordance with our investment objectives and strategies and for general working capital purposes. In connection with the issuance of the Preferred Stock, the Company’s Board of Directors declared three monthly cash dividends of $0.055, $0.1375 and $0.1375 per share of Preferred Stock for the months ending November 30, 2020, December 31, 2020 and January 31, 2021, respectively.

We believe that the COVID-19 pandemic presents material uncertainty and risks with respect to the underlying value of the Company’s investments, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. Further, the operational and financial performance of the Company has been, and may continue to be, significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which in turn has, and may continue to have, an impact the valuation of the Company’s investments. As a result, the fair value of the Company’s portfolio investments may be materially impacted after October 31, 2020 by circumstances and events that are not yet known. To the extent the Company’s portfolio investments are further adversely impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company may experience a material adverse impact on its future net investment income, the fair value of its portfolio investments, its financial condition and the financial condition of its portfolio investments.