Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of $1,300,000,000 3.500% Senior Notes Due 2031

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced the pricing of the previously announced public offering of notes to be issued by its operating partnership, MPT Operating Partnership, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), and MPT Finance Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Operating Partnership (together with the Operating Partnership, the “Issuers”). The notes will mature on March 15, 2031 and priced with a coupon of 3.500%. Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears commencing on March 15, 2021. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Issuers, guaranteed by the Company. The offering is expected to close on December 4, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Issuers intend to use (i) approximately $833.0 million of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the redemption of all of their $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.500% Senior Notes due 2024 and $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% Senior Notes due 2024, including accrued and unpaid interest thereon, required make-whole premiums, and related fees and expenses, and (ii) the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying amounts outstanding from time-to-time under the revolving credit facility, working capital and capital expenditures, and potential future acquisitions.