Notice on the convened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipėdos nafta

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB Klaipėdos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Burių str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter – the Company), an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 20 November 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the registered office of the Company at Burių str. 19, Klaipėda.

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 20 November 2020, adopted the following resolution: