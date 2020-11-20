 

Notice on the convened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipėdos nafta

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB Klaipėdos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Burių str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter – the Company), an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 20 November 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the registered office of the Company at Burių str. 19, Klaipėda.

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 20 November 2020, adopted the following resolution:

  1. Regarding election of a member of the Supervisory Council of AB Klaipėdos nafta:

“To elect Žaneta Kovaliova as a member of the Supervisory Council of Klaipėdos nafta AB until the end of the term of office of the existing Supervisory Council.”


Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 694 80594


