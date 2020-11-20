 

XCMG to Take Part in bauma China 2020 with the Largest Outdoor Exhibition

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 13:16  |  48   |   |   

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ) is set to join the 2020 bauma China with a full exhibition lineup of 120 construction equipment products, 65 sets of parts and components as well as demonstrations of the company's latest technologies.

XCMG to Take Part in bauma China 2020 with the Largest Outdoor Exhibition

The international trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines and construction vehicles will be hosted from November 24 to 27 in Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). XCMG will be at booth A.24-B.32 for outdoor exhibition and W3.100-W3.811 for indoor exhibition with a total exhibition area of 8,878 square meters (95,562 square feet). XCMG will also be livestreaming in English, Russian, Arabia, French and Chinese throughout http://live.global-ce.com/baumachina2020xcmg/.

As a leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer and among the top five enterprises in the global market, XCMG will introduce its new brand slogan of "Dream Up, Build Better" at the event.

The largest outdoor exhibitor will take center stage with the world's largest-scale integrated construction solution covering major sectors of hoisting, port, earthwork, mining, road and piling machineries; application of information technologies; as well as the unveiling of mining and emergency rescue product sets; and the release of new cranes, excavators and loaders for the overseas market.

"This exhibition will be showcasing the best and strongest of XCMG. To take lead in the ever-competitive market, XCMG must be consistent and persistent in quality and innovation; and remain at the forefront of technological development," said Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG.

XCMG will highlight a series of new intelligent products and technologies, including the unmanned excavator, XE335DK; intelligent excavator with voice recognition, XE215G; the world's first all-terrain crane with remote intelligent control, XCA260; and more.

Following the market trends of new energy, XCMG will exhibit electric loaders XC918EV and XC958EV, and the world's first hybrid truck crane, XCT25EV, among other clean power products.

Highlights of XCMG's presentation on opening day include:

  • the official launch of X-GSS, XCMG's global digital spare parts service information system;
  • the release of the 5G intelligent cabin by XCMG Road Machinery;
  • the official release of the super-tonnage loader XC9350;
  • delivery ceremony of 10 XCA1600 all-terrain cranes;
  • large-scale joint construction demonstration.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1339660/XCMG_bauma_China_2020.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XCMG to Take Part in bauma China 2020 with the Largest Outdoor Exhibition SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - XCMG (000425.SZ) is set to join the 2020 bauma China with a full exhibition lineup of 120 construction equipment products, 65 sets of parts and components as well as demonstrations of the company's latest …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mphasis Acquires Datalytyx, a DataOps specialist in the Snowflake and Talend ecosystem
Agrivoltaics Becoming Multi-Billion Dollar Industry, Reveals IDTechEx
And the winner is... Welcome to the International Truck of the Year award 2021
CGTN: China to boost economic growth through innovation and opening-up, nurturing joint development in ...
Epos Now Launches Multi-Purpose Order & Pay Solution
Leading Indian CRO-CDMO, Sai Life Sciences opens representative office in Tokyo, Japan
Wi-Fi HaLow Reference Platform Available from Palma Ceia SemiDesign, Enables Design of IEEE ...
ATP and Infosys Extend Digital Innovation Partnership
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
Embracer Group acquires Mad Head Games
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods