Major Shareholder Announcement

In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, Pandora A/S hereby announces that Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited has notified the Company about crossing a threshold in voting rights and share capital. Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited controls the voting rights to 5,101,398 shares in the Company, corresponding to 5.1% of the entire share capital and voting rights.

ABOUT PANDORA
Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 7,400 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 28,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions across its full value chain. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 21.9 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2019.

