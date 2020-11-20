Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 20.11.2020

SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: NEW LIQUIDITY PROVIDER AGREEMENT

Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc and Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch have entered into Liquidity Provider Agreement that meets the requirements for Nasdaq Helsinki Liquidity Providing (LP) operations regarding the fund units of Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 listed fund UCITS ETF. The liquidity provider services under the agreement will be effective starting on December 1, 2020. The agreement is valid after a period of 3 months until further notice. The notice period is one month.

The fund also has a previous liquidity provider agreement with Svenska Handelsbanken.

Further information: Aleksi Härmä, email: aleksi.harma@seligson.fi, phone: +358 (0)9 68178 235.

Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

Ari Kaaro

Managing Director

email: ari.kaaro@seligson.fi

phone: +358 (0)9 68178 217