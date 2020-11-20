 

ENGIE EPS V2X Technology Lights Up Visionary Days 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 14:49  |  66   |   |   

Regulatory News:

ENGIE EPS (Paris:EPS):

The digital event taking place on Saturday 21 November 2020 is organized by the Visionary Association with the support of the Politecnico di Torino and exceptional partners like FCA, Snam and Nestlé.

Visionary Days brings together every year thousands of young talents coming from different backgrounds, to exchange views and model jointly new ideas of the future. This year Visionary Days will address the concept of borders from every possible point of view: from the nation, to the society and the individual, to the new mobility perspectives, with a dedicated session focused on electric vehicles (EV) and the challenge of sustainable mobility. It is in this context that ENGIE EPS’ participation takes place: the company, in partnership with FCA, will present its innovative V2X solution.

ENGIE EPS’ V2X technology allows the use of electric vehicles’ batteries to power any device, from everyday home appliances (Vehicle-to-Home) to the lighting of a whole building (Vehicle-to-Building), making EVs, in all respects, an essential piece of the electric system of the future.

Furthermore, ENGIE EPS’ V2X guarantees the functioning of any device even in the case of power outage, using the electric vehicles to transform domestic grids into really proper and autonomous microgrids, where ENGIE Eps has historically integrated renewable sources with hydrogen and battery based storage systems.

During Visionary Days, the V2X has been set to manage the event’s energy needs with two electric New 500, and particularly the scenographic illumination and the digital devices, tools of capital importance in an event conducted necessarily in full digital format.

The installed solution consists in an up to 100kW and especially bidirectional fast charging station, that will allow the New 500 the total management of the energy flows even in the case of power outage, thanks to ENGIE EPS proprietary technology.

To follow the live streaming on November 21: http://visionarydays.com/live

* * *

About ENGIE EPS

ENGIE EPS is the technology and industrial player within the ENGIE group that develops technologies to revolutionize the paradigm shift in the global energy system towards renewable energy sources and electric mobility. Listed on Euronext Paris (EPS: FP), ENGIE EPS is listed in the CAC Mid & Small and the CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy.

For more information: www.engie-eps.com

Engie EPS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ENGIE EPS V2X Technology Lights Up Visionary Days 2020 Regulatory News: ENGIE EPS (Paris:EPS): The digital event taking place on Saturday 21 November 2020 is organized by the Visionary Association with the support of the Politecnico di Torino and exceptional partners like FCA, Snam and Nestlé. Visionary …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Europcar Mobility Group:  Update on the Discussions Between the Group and Its Corporate Debt Creditors
BeiGene Announces the Approval of XGEVA (Denosumab) in China for the Prevention of Skeletal-Related ...
FireEye Announces Acquisition of Respond Software
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Neutralize 99.9% of the Virus That Causes ...
Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $97.5 Million Public Offering
The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference
The President of the Nanterre Commercial Court Forbids the Irrevocability of Suez’s ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and ENGIE EPS Plan to Join Forces in a JV Creating a Leading Company in the e-Mobility Sector
04.11.20
ENGIE EPS’ Hydrogen Technology Records a New Achievement in Singapore