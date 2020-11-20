 

Nasdaq Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced it has been selected as a North American index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the most prestigious environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ranking efforts, for the fifth consecutive year. Nasdaq maintains its industry leadership as the only stock exchange operator selected for inclusion in the North America index, and was among eight diversified financial services companies selected from the region this year.

“Nasdaq is navigating the future of sustainable business to create inclusive growth and prosperity, and we are honored to be recognized by the DJSI for our commitment to ESG,” said Evan Harvey, Global Head of Sustainability at Nasdaq. “Our inclusion in this index is a reflection of our continued focus on creating more equitable access to the capital markets, and we recognize our responsibility to do even more to make this a reality for all stakeholders.”

Nasdaq’s scorecard received above industry average scores in 15 of 20 ranking categories, demonstrating the company’s leadership in corporate governance; risk and crisis management; code of business conduct; and talent attraction and retention. Specific sustainability efforts and disclosures highlighted include: reducing carbon emissions to zero; its commitment to diversity and inclusion by enhancing the company’s professional advancement and talent acquisition programs; its corporate citizenship and philanthropic efforts; the recently launched Purpose Initiative; and earning a perfect score for the second year on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index regarding LGBTQ workplace equality.

“We congratulate Nasdaq for being included in the DJSI for North America. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet," said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global.

This recognition underscores Nasdaq’s commitment toward building a more sustainable tomorrow by providing technology and solutions that help corporate clients achieve their ESG objectives. These include: Nasdaq’s ESG Advisory; Nasdaq OneReport; Nasdaq Boardvantage; the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence; the Nasdaq Nordic Green Bond Market; and the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network.

North American companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market who also earned the DJSI distinction include Illumina, Intel, and Regeneron – all new to the list – along with Adobe, Akamai Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., CSX Corp., eBay, Exelon, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Mondelez International, Northern Trust, NVIDIA, Starbucks, Texas Instruments, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, among others. Companies listed on Nasdaq’s Nordic exchanges named to the European index include Electrolux, Ericsson, Hennes & Mauritz, ISS A/S, and Sandvik.

For further information on Nasdaq’s corporate responsibility and sustainability initiatives, please visit: www.nasdaq.com/sustainability. For more information on Nasdaq’s ESG offering for corporate clients, please visit: www.nasdaq.com/solutions/esg-products.

About the Dow Jones Sustainability Index:

Launched in 1999, the DJSI was among the very first set of global indices to track the largest and leading sustainability-driven publicly listed companies. The DJSI is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of companies selected with ESG criteria. The DJSI World, for example, is comprised of corporate leaders in global sustainability as identified by SAM, now a part of S&P Global, and represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic and ESG factors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8835604-9957-49b1 ...

 


