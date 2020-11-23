 

FCA convenes EGM to approve merger with PSA and publishes agenda for the EGM

IMPORTANT NOTICE

By reading the following communication, you agree to be bound by the following limitations and qualifications:

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer or invitation to exchange or sell or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy, or an invitation to exchange, purchase or subscribe for, any securities, any part of the business or assets described herein, or any other interests or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. This communication should not be construed in any manner as a recommendation to any reader of this document.

This communication is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14th 2017.

An offer of securities in the United States pursuant to a business combination transaction will only be made, as may be required, through a prospectus which is part of an effective registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Shareholders of Peugeot S.A. (“PSA”) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) who are U.S. persons or are located in the United States are advised to read the registration statement on Form F-4  which was declared effective by the SEC on November 20, 2020 because it contains important information relating to the proposed transaction. The registration statement on Form F-4 in connection with the combination of FCA and PSA through a cross-border merger was filed with the SEC on July 24, 2020, and amended on September 28, 2020, November 5, 2020, November 16, 2020 and November 18, 2020), and was declared effective on November 20, 2020. You may obtain copies of all documents filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction, documents incorporated by reference, and FCA’s SEC filings at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. In addition, the effective registration statement will be made available for free to shareholders in the United States.

Disclaimer

20.11.20
Approval of the prospectus relating to the listing of Stellantis shares
18.11.20
Peugeot S.A. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Shareholders' Meetings to approve their merger transaction to create Stellantis will be held on 4 January 2021
18.11.20
Neuzulassungen auf EU-Automarkt wieder auf dem Rückzug
17.11.20
KORREKTUR/INDEX-MONITOR: Tesla wird in S&P 500 aufgenommen
17.11.20
KORREKTUR/INDEX-MONITOR: Tesla wird im Dezember in S&P 500 aufgenommen
17.11.20
INDEX-MONITOR: Tesla wird in S&P 500 aufgenommen - Aktie hebt nachbörslich ab
09.11.20
A logo to express the spirit of Stellantis
04.11.20
US-WAHL/Markt-Ticker: Autobranche unter Druck - Sorge vor Wahlsieg Trumps
02.11.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 02.11.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
31.10.20
Hunderte Anzeigen nach Diesel-Razzia bei Fiat und Iveco