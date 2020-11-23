Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, Marstacimab, for People With Severe Hemophilia A and B With or Without Inhibitors

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the first participant has been dosed in the Phase 3 BASIS study of marstacimab (PF-06741086), an anti-tissue factor pathway inhibitor (anti-TFPI) being evaluated for the treatment of people with severe hemophilia A or B, with or without inhibitors.

BASIS is a global Phase 3, open-label, multicenter study that will evaluate annualized bleed rate (ABR) through 12 months on prophylaxis treatment with marstacimab, an investigational, novel subcutaneous therapy, in adolescents and adults with hemophilia A or B compared to a run-in period on replacement therapy with FVIII or FIX clotting factor, respectively, or bypass therapy (i.e., treatments that “bypass” the need for clotting factor treatment to help the body form a normal clot). The primary endpoint is impact on ABR through 12 months following prophylaxis treatment with marstacimab. The incidence and severity of thrombotic events will also be assessed.