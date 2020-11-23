 

Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, Marstacimab, for People With Severe Hemophilia A and B With or Without Inhibitors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 12:45  |  115   |   |   

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the first participant has been dosed in the Phase 3 BASIS study of marstacimab (PF-06741086), an anti-tissue factor pathway inhibitor (anti-TFPI) being evaluated for the treatment of people with severe hemophilia A or B, with or without inhibitors.

BASIS is a global Phase 3, open-label, multicenter study that will evaluate annualized bleed rate (ABR) through 12 months on prophylaxis treatment with marstacimab, an investigational, novel subcutaneous therapy, in adolescents and adults with hemophilia A or B compared to a run-in period on replacement therapy with FVIII or FIX clotting factor, respectively, or bypass therapy (i.e., treatments that “bypass” the need for clotting factor treatment to help the body form a normal clot). The primary endpoint is impact on ABR through 12 months following prophylaxis treatment with marstacimab. The incidence and severity of thrombotic events will also be assessed.

“Our approach to hemophilia research includes the investigation of multiple mechanisms to help address the needs of all people with hemophilia, including those with hemophilia A or B, and with or without inhibitors, and targeting TFPI provides a novel approach to improve blood coagulation,” said Brenda Cooperstone, Chief Development Officer, Rare Disease, Pfizer Global Product Development. “Based on the Phase 2 study findings to date, marstacimab may have the potential to offer improved bleed control via subcutaneous injection and potentially eliminate the need for prophylactic factor replacement, providing an enhanced treatment option compared to factor replacement therapy.”

The completed Phase 2 study results demonstrated that treatment with marstacimab showed significant (>75%) reductions in ABR for all participants in the study population. The participants were monitored in a long-term extension study, which showed sustained efficacy up to 12 months and no thrombotic events or treatment-related serious adverse events in 20 participants receiving weekly subcutaneous marstacimab doses at or above the dose to be studied in the BASIS Phase 3 pivotal trial (300 mg subcutaneous loading followed by 150 mg subcutaneous weekly).

Seite 1 von 4
Pfizer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Pfizer-Pharmawert total unterbewertet! 50% möglich!

Diskussion: Bundesministerin: Corona-Impfstoff wird Sicherheitsstandards erfüllen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, Marstacimab, for People With Severe Hemophilia A and B With or Without Inhibitors Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the first participant has been dosed in the Phase 3 BASIS study of marstacimab (PF-06741086), an anti-tissue factor pathway inhibitor (anti-TFPI) being evaluated for the treatment of people with severe …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
NIC’s Free COVID-19 Testing Solution Expands to Northwest Kansas
CoStar Group Agrees to Acquire Homesnap, a Digital Residential Real Estate Solutions Provider Used ...
Voluntis Successfully Completes a Capital Increase of €5.9 Million and Finalizes the Financing of ...
IGC Reports Financial Results for September 30, 2020 Quarter and Start of Phase 1 Cannabinoid ...
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:52 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: JPMorgan schürt bei Corona-Gewinner Hellofresh Wachstumssorgen
11:53 Uhr
Aktien Europa: Impfstoff rückt näher und Aktienkurse steigen
11:28 Uhr
Unicef will zwei Milliarden Corona-Impfdosen in arme Länder schicken
11:27 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Impfstoffhersteller IDT auf Anti-Corona-Weg - Bund unterstützt
10:59 Uhr
Bund unterstützt Impfstoffentwickler IDT in Sachsen-Anhalt
10:46 Uhr
Laumann: Impfzentren in NRW sollen Mitte Dezember stehen
10:10 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: Impfstoff von Astrazeneca hat 70 Prozent Wirksamkeit gegen Covid-19
10:05 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 23.11.2020 - 10.00 Uhr
09:48 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Corona-Verlierer durch Impfstoff-Hoffnung gestützt
08:55 Uhr
Astrazeneca-Impfstoff zu 70 Prozent wirksam gegen Covid-19

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:26 Uhr
1.171
Pfizer-Pharmawert total unterbewertet! 50% möglich!
22.11.20
2
Bundesministerin: Corona-Impfstoff wird Sicherheitsstandards erfüllen
21.11.20
3
Ölpreise bewegen sich kaum
19.11.20
2
ROUNDUP: Merkel rechnet mit Corona-Impfstoff vielleicht schon im Dezember
19.11.20
3
Umfrage:  Weniger Menschen wollen 'definitiv' Impfung gegen Corona