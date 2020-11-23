Merck Submits Applications for Licensure of V114, the Company’s Investigational 15-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine, for Use in Adults to the U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency

“For more than a century, Merck inventors have developed vaccines that help tackle some of society’s biggest public health challenges, and that heritage is reflected today in our pneumococcal vaccine portfolio,” said Dr. Roy Baynes, senior vice president and head of global clinical development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories. “These submissions for V114 help bring us closer to offering more options to help protect against pneumococcal disease.”

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the company has submitted applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for licensure of V114, Merck’s investigational 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, for use in adults 18 years of age and older. The company awaits acceptance of the submissions by the U.S. and European regulatory authorities.

The regulatory applications for licensure of V114 include results from Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical studies in a variety of adult populations, including healthy adults and those at increased risk, such as adults with chronic medical conditions, adults with HIV, and those 65 years of age and older.

About V114

V114 is Merck’s investigational 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate for the prevention of pneumococcal disease in adults and children. V114 consists of pneumococcal polysaccharides from 15 serotypes conjugated to a CRM197 carrier protein and includes serotypes 22F and 33F, which are commonly associated with invasive pneumococcal disease in older adults worldwide and are not contained in the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine currently licensed for use in adults. An overview of the late-stage development program for V114 is available here.

V114 previously received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease in pediatric patients 6 weeks to 18 years of age and adults 18 years of age and older.

Merck’s Commitment to Infectious Diseases

For more than 100 years, Merck has contributed to the discovery and development of novel medicines and vaccines to combat infectious diseases. In addition to a combined portfolio of vaccines and antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal medicines, Merck has multiple programs that span discovery through late-stage development. To learn more about Merck’s infectious diseases pipeline, visit www.merck.com.