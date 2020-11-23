 

Visa Commercial Pay Brings Virtual Card Capabilities to Clients and Partners Worldwide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 13:15  |  78   |   |   

Visa (NYSE:V), the world’s leader in digital payments, and Conferma Pay, the world’s foremost provider of virtual payments technology, today announced a strategic partnership to launch Visa Commercial Pay, a suite of B2B payment solutions, to help improve cashflow for businesses and eliminate outdated manual processes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005446/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Virtual commercial cards have never been more necessary than today. Remote workers are turning to personal cards to pay for corporate expenses, buyers and suppliers need more efficient ways to pay and get paid, and businesses need immediate visibility into their company spend to improve cash flow and mitigate risk efficiently. Visa Commercial Pay provides comprehensive card-program management capabilities, including on-demand virtual card issuance to employees’ mobile devices via an app, created exclusively by Conferma Pay and Visa, for Visa’s commercial clients. Visa Commercial Pay also simplifies money movement between buyers and suppliers, and features enhanced data, automated payment processing and expense reconciliation.

With virtual commercial cards at its core, Visa Commercial Pay features three B2B payment offerings for financial institutions and their corporate customers, including Visa Commercial Pay Mobile app, Visa Commercial Pay Travel and Visa Commercial Pay B2B.

  • Visa Commercial Pay Mobile: a Visa-branded app, developed exclusively by Conferma Pay and Visa for Visa’s commercial clients, will host digitally-issued Visa virtual commercial cards on employee and contractors’ mobile devices. The app brings businesses enhanced tools and features, helping them better manage and track spend, and lessen the dependency on issuing and mailing physical cards. It gives employees the convenience of using on-demand, virtual Visa cards to facilitate their business purchases, whether online purchases or in-store tap to pay capabilities through seamless integration into mobile wallets.
  • Visa Commercial Pay Travel: a solution that enables businesses to centrally manage their business travel spend, such as air and hotel. The solution seamlessly integrates into business travel reservation processes and delivers enhanced data, full spend visibility and automated expense reconciliation. Employees and contractors who also use the Visa Commercial Pay Mobile app are able to view their reservations and total spend within the app.
  • Visa Commercial Pay B2B: a platform that combines the capabilities of Visa and Conferma Pay, to give buyers and suppliers more options to pay and get paid. It provides a range of features to help companies better manage cash flow and capture enhanced data for reconciliation and reporting capabilities. Visa Commercial Pay B2B provides the flexibility for companies to select the optimal solution for them, either a single comprehensive program management platform or a seamlessly-integrated solution into third party procurement platforms.

“Businesses are turning to Visa and our clients with a great sense of urgency to help them solve payment inefficiencies that the pandemic has quickly exposed,” said Kevin Phalen, global head, Visa Business Solutions. “The launch of Visa Commercial Pay in partnership with Conferma Pay allows us to accelerate B2B money movement away from slow, outdated methods to fast, data-rich, secure digital payments and give businesses better control over their finances.”

Seite 1 von 2
Visa Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: VISA kommt in den DowJones
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Visa Commercial Pay Brings Virtual Card Capabilities to Clients and Partners Worldwide Visa (NYSE:V), the world’s leader in digital payments, and Conferma Pay, the world’s foremost provider of virtual payments technology, today announced a strategic partnership to launch Visa Commercial Pay, a suite of B2B payment solutions, to help …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
CoStar Group Agrees to Acquire Homesnap, a Digital Residential Real Estate Solutions Provider Used ...
Voluntis Successfully Completes a Capital Increase of €5.9 Million and Finalizes the Financing of ...
IGC Reports Financial Results for September 30, 2020 Quarter and Start of Phase 1 Cannabinoid ...
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season ...
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Quotient Technology Inc. – ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.11.20
5 Aktien für Joe Bidens Bullenmarkt
20.11.20
Visa Completes Acquisition of YellowPepper
19.11.20
Visa gründet Forschungszentrum, das sich der Förderung und Weiterentwicklung von globaler wirtschaftlicher Gerechtigkeit und Inklusivität verschrieben hat
19.11.20
Visa erweitert Fast-Track-Programm, um der nächsten Generation von Fintechs den Wiederaufbau der Weltwirtschaft zu ermöglichen
19.11.20
Visa and the National Football League Announce Cash-Free Future for the Super Bowl
19.11.20
Visa Launches Research Center Committed to Promoting and Advancing Global Economic Equity and Inclusivity
18.11.20
Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
18.11.20
Visa Expands Fast Track Program to Enable Next Generation of Fintechs to Rebuild the Global Economy
12.11.20
Trendfolger Proffe: Impfstoff bringt Zuversicht zurück - bis zu 100 Prozent mit Visa und Fiserv?
11.11.20
BIGG Digital Assets, VISA, American Express: Pay per Coin & Click!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.11.20
314
VISA kommt in den DowJones
23.03.20
5
VISA Trading : Die Gelddruckmaschine ist zum Nachkauf bereit!