 

Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that Johanna Mercier, Chief Commercial Officer, and Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 2 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast can be accessed at the company’s investors page at investors.gilead.com. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. The replay will be available for 14 days following the presentation.

About Gilead

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

