Fabasoft AG - figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2020/2021 at a glance

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 24 November 2020 Group figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2020/2021 (01/04/2020-30/09/2020):

- Sales revenue: EUR 27.7 million (EUR 22.4 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2019/2020)

- EBITDA: EUR 10.9 million (EUR 6.5 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2019/2020)

- EBIT: EUR 8.1 million (EUR 4.1 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2019/2020)

- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 8.7 million (EUR 2.5 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2019/2020)

- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 39.1 million as of 30 September 2020 (EUR 26.1 million as of 30 September 2019)

Sales revenue amounted to EUR 13.3 million during the second quarter (01/07/2020-30/09/2020) of the fiscal year 2020/2021 (EUR 11.5 million in the same period of the previous year). The EBIT of the second quarter amounted to EUR 3.6 million (EUR 2.0 million in the same period of the previous year).

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multichannel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).

Linz, 24 November 2020

Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board

E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com , Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62

