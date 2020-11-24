 

DGAP-News Fabasoft AG - figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2020/2021 at a glance

DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Fabasoft AG - figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2020/2021 at a glance

24.11.2020 / 10:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on
24 November 2020 Group figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2020/2021
(01/04/2020-30/09/2020):

- Sales revenue: EUR 27.7 million (EUR 22.4 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2019/2020)
- EBITDA: EUR 10.9 million (EUR 6.5 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2019/2020)
- EBIT: EUR 8.1 million (EUR 4.1 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2019/2020)
- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 8.7 million (EUR 2.5 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2019/2020)
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 39.1 million as of 30 September 2020 (EUR 26.1 million as of 30 September 2019)

Sales revenue amounted to EUR 13.3 million during the second quarter (01/07/2020-30/09/2020) of the fiscal year 2020/2021 (EUR 11.5 million in the same period of the previous year). The EBIT of the second quarter amounted to EUR 3.6 million (EUR 2.0 million in the same period of the previous year).

Please access the report via the following links:
German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monatsbericht_2020_2021.p ...
English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monthsreport_2020_2021.pd ...

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multichannel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code
FAAS.DE)
Linz, 24 November 2020
Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board
E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62


24.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 732 606 162
Fax: +43 732 606 162--609
E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
ISIN: AT0000785407
WKN: 922985
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1150174

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1150174  24.11.2020 

Disclaimer

