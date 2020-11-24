 

Awilco Drilling PLC Q3 2020 Presentation

24.11.2020   

Please find attached the Q3 2020 presentation to be held in the digital meeting today, 24 November 2020, at 12:00 UK time (13:00pm CET / 07:00 EST).

To join the digital meeting, please click this link or copy and paste the following address into your browser: https://bit.ly/AWDR-Q3-2020

Aberdeen, 24 November 2020

For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment


