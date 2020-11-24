Awilco Drilling PLC Q3 2020 Presentation
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 24.11.2020, 12:38 | 25 | 0 |
Please find attached the Q3 2020 presentation to be held in the digital meeting today, 24 November 2020, at 12:00 UK time (13:00pm CET / 07:00 EST).
To join the digital meeting, please click this link or copy and paste the following address into your browser: https://bit.ly/AWDR-Q3-2020
Aberdeen, 24 November 2020
For further information please contact:
Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900
Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
Awilco Drilling Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0