 

First Horizon to Participate in Goldman Sachs Virtual Conference

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryan Jordan, CEO of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN), will participate in a virtual conference with Goldman Sachs on December 9, 2020 at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

A link to the conference will be available to the public via live webcast with audio replay available for 14 days after the event. Links to the webcast, both live and archived, along with the materials for the event will be available in the events and presentations section of http://ir.fhnc.com.

The presentation and any related materials may contain forward-looking statements, including guidance, involving significant risks and uncertainties, which will be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "should," "is likely," "will," "going forward" and other expressions that indicate future events and trends and may include cautionary statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These factors are outlined in our most recent earnings press release and in more detail in our most current 10-Q and 10-K reports. First Horizon disclaims any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements that are made from time to time to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN), with $83 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

FHN-G

Contact:

Investor Relations, Ellen Taylor, 901-523-4450

Investor Relations, Aarti Bowman, 901-523-4017

Media Relations, Beth Ardoin, 337-278-6868


