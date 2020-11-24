Varonis to Present at December Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:



The Nasdaq 43 rd Virtual Investor Conference, which will be held virtually on December 1-4, 2020. The presentation is scheduled for 10:30 am ET on December 1.

Virtual Investor Conference, which will be held virtually on December 1-4, 2020. The presentation is scheduled for 10:30 am ET on December 1. The UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference, which will be held virtually on December 7-9, 2020. The presentation is scheduled for 11:10 am ET on December 7.

The Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, which will be held virtually on December 9-10, 2020. The presentation is scheduled for 10:00 am ET on December 9.



The audio presentations will be webcast live and will be available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of Varonis’ website at ir.varonis.com. The webcasts will be archived on the website for a limited time following the conferences.

