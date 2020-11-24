 

Varonis to Present at December Investor Conferences

24.11.2020, 22:05  |  32   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:

  • The Nasdaq 43rd Virtual Investor Conference, which will be held virtually on December 1-4, 2020. The presentation is scheduled for 10:30 am ET on December 1.
  • The UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference, which will be held virtually on December 7-9, 2020. The presentation is scheduled for 11:10 am ET on December 7.
  • The Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, which will be held virtually on December 9-10, 2020. The presentation is scheduled for 10:00 am ET on December 9.

The audio presentations will be webcast live and will be available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of Varonis’ website at ir.varonis.com. The webcasts will be archived on the website for a limited time following the conferences.

Additional Resources

About Varonis
Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, technology, media and entertainment and education sectors. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact: 
James Arestia
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2149
investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact: 
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 4247)
pr@varonis.com

Disclaimer

