SFC Energy AG successfully completes capital increase - accelerating the implementation of its hydrogen and growth strategy

- Gross issue proceeds totalling approx. EUR 19.4 million

- Funds will be used for potential strategic acquisitions in the field of hydrogen technology and to establish research and development priorities in electrolysis technology for the production of "green hydrogen"

Brunnthal/Munich, 25 November 2020 - SFC Energy AG (ISIN: DE0007568578) has successfully placed the capital increase from authorised capital resolved on 24 November 2020 with institutional investors in a private placement of 1,315,431 shares (corresponding to approx. 10% of the existing share capital). The placement price was set at EUR 14.77 per new share in an accelerated book building. The 1,315,431 new shares issued with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 carry dividend rights from 1 January 2020 and are expected to be included in the existing stock exchange listing with ISIN DE0007568578 on 1 December 2020. The share capital will be increased by issuing 1,315,431 new no-par value bearer shares from currently EUR 13,154,312.00 to EUR 14,469,743.00. The private placement was accompanied by M.M.Warburg & CO as sole bookrunner.

SFC Energy AG, a leading supplier of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power supply solutions, will receive gross issue proceeds of about EUR 19.4 million. "We would like to thank our investors for their confidence in our company, its technologies and opportunities. Together we are at a crucial point in shaping the future energy supply. More than 20 nations and the European Union have now decided in favour of hydrogen 'as the element of choice' to pave the way for a successful finalisation of the energy transition and thus achieve necessary long-term climate targets. At the end of the energy chain, fuel cells ensure that (potentially green) hydrogen is converted emission-free and efficiently back into electrical energy sustainably and made available to decentralized users. Today, we are one of the first companies in the world that is already able to supply industrially manufactured products and are thus benefiting from this global development at a very early stage. According to our current assessment, the further consistent implementation of our hydrogen strategy - also taking advantage of the positive environment of national and international hydrogen funding schemes for research and development and market ramp-up - as well as the consolidation and expansion of our partnerships, such as with Toyota Tsusho, will be an even stronger driver for further growth than previously considered in our mid-term plan. This successfully placed capital increase is therefore the next logical step to increase the speed of implementation of our growth strategy. In concrete terms, we plan to use the proceeds to further expand our hydrogen business and are carefully examining acquisition opportunities that arise. At the same time, we are strengthening our research and development activities in the field of electrolysis for the on-site production of 'green hydrogen'. To this end, we have already formulated clearly defined concepts for the establishment of a 'Hydrogen Project House'. We look forward to a greener future with optimism, which we want to shape today as one of the innovation leaders," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.