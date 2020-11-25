 

DGAP-News SFC Energy AG successfully completes capital increase - accelerating the implementation of its hydrogen and growth strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.11.2020, 07:30  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
SFC Energy AG successfully completes capital increase - accelerating the implementation of its hydrogen and growth strategy

25.11.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG - Corporate News

SFC Energy AG successfully completes capital increase - accelerating the implementation of its hydrogen and growth strategy

- Gross issue proceeds totalling approx. EUR 19.4 million

- Funds will be used for potential strategic acquisitions in the field of hydrogen technology and to establish research and development priorities in electrolysis technology for the production of "green hydrogen"

Brunnthal/Munich, 25 November 2020 - SFC Energy AG (ISIN: DE0007568578) has successfully placed the capital increase from authorised capital resolved on 24 November 2020 with institutional investors in a private placement of 1,315,431 shares (corresponding to approx. 10% of the existing share capital). The placement price was set at EUR 14.77 per new share in an accelerated book building. The 1,315,431 new shares issued with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 carry dividend rights from 1 January 2020 and are expected to be included in the existing stock exchange listing with ISIN DE0007568578 on 1 December 2020. The share capital will be increased by issuing 1,315,431 new no-par value bearer shares from currently EUR 13,154,312.00 to EUR 14,469,743.00. The private placement was accompanied by M.M.Warburg & CO as sole bookrunner.

SFC Energy AG, a leading supplier of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power supply solutions, will receive gross issue proceeds of about EUR 19.4 million. "We would like to thank our investors for their confidence in our company, its technologies and opportunities. Together we are at a crucial point in shaping the future energy supply. More than 20 nations and the European Union have now decided in favour of hydrogen 'as the element of choice' to pave the way for a successful finalisation of the energy transition and thus achieve necessary long-term climate targets. At the end of the energy chain, fuel cells ensure that (potentially green) hydrogen is converted emission-free and efficiently back into electrical energy sustainably and made available to decentralized users. Today, we are one of the first companies in the world that is already able to supply industrially manufactured products and are thus benefiting from this global development at a very early stage. According to our current assessment, the further consistent implementation of our hydrogen strategy - also taking advantage of the positive environment of national and international hydrogen funding schemes for research and development and market ramp-up - as well as the consolidation and expansion of our partnerships, such as with Toyota Tsusho, will be an even stronger driver for further growth than previously considered in our mid-term plan. This successfully placed capital increase is therefore the next logical step to increase the speed of implementation of our growth strategy. In concrete terms, we plan to use the proceeds to further expand our hydrogen business and are carefully examining acquisition opportunities that arise. At the same time, we are strengthening our research and development activities in the field of electrolysis for the on-site production of 'green hydrogen'. To this end, we have already formulated clearly defined concepts for the establishment of a 'Hydrogen Project House'. We look forward to a greener future with optimism, which we want to shape today as one of the innovation leaders," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

Seite 1 von 3
SFC Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Brennstoffzellen-Hersteller SFC zeichnen oder nicht?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SFC Energy AG successfully completes capital increase - accelerating the implementation of its hydrogen and growth strategy DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase SFC Energy AG successfully completes capital increase - accelerating the implementation of its hydrogen and growth strategy 25.11.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
Swiss Investor: Warum diese Aktie um +3.000% steigen kann
BIT Capital legt mit 'BIT Global Leaders' einen Fonds der Zukunftsbranchen auf / Großer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG plant Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital gegen Bareinlagen unter Ausschluss des ...
aifinyo AG übernimmt Factoring-Fintech Pagido
DGAP-News: publity AG bringt 'digitalen Zwilling' der PREOS-Aktie auf die Blockchain
DGAP-DD: LION E-Mobility AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces 9m 2020 results in line with guidance, valuations further supported by ...
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Großaktionärin der PREOS bringt 'digitalen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG successfully places capital increase from authorised capital and sets number of new ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
va-Q-tec beschließt Begebung einer Anleihe mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 20 bis 25 Mio. CHF
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
Lumcore verlässt sich bei Hochleistungslasern auf Anlagen von AIXTRON / Bestellung über ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG to Publish its Third Quarter 2020 Business ...
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab - Beschleunigung der Umsetzung der Wasserstoff- und Wachstumsstrategie (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab - Beschleunigung der Umsetzung der Wasserstoff- und Wachstumsstrategie
24.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG platziert erfolgreich Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital und setzt Anzahl der neuen Aktien und deren Platzierungspreis fest (deutsch)
24.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG platziert erfolgreich Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital und setzt Anzahl der neuen Aktien und deren Platzierungspreis fest
24.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG successfully places capital increase from authorised capital and sets number of new shares and their placement price
24.11.20
SFC Energy will neue Aktien ausgeben - Übernahmen im Wasserstoff-Sektor geplant
24.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG plant Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital gegen Bareinlagen unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts (deutsch)
24.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG plant Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital gegen Bareinlagen unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts
24.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG plans capital increase from authorized capital with exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights
22.11.20
Wasserstoff Aktien Video: ElringKlinger, FuelCell Energy und PlugPower!(1) 

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
2.641
Brennstoffzellen-Hersteller SFC zeichnen oder nicht?
19.09.20
4
DGAP-News: SFC Energy feiert Weltpremiere auf dem Caravan Salon Düsseldorf: Präsentation der fünften