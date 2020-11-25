Torex Gold Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Andrew is currently Senior Vice President and CFO at Sherritt International Corporation, a multinational mining company with its primary operations in North America and the Caribbean. He has provided leadership in all areas of business and financial management including strategic planning, performance measurement, debt and equity financing, complex accounting and corporate development.

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Snowden as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) effective January 4, 2021. Andrew will be replacing Steven Thomas, who will be stepping down from Torex effective December 31, 2020.

Andrew joined Sherritt in September 2012 as Director of Finance and progressed through senior financial roles including Corporate Controller and Vice President, Finance before assuming his current role in 2017. Prior to joining Sherritt, Andrew gained 12 years of experience at Ernst & Young in the UK, Australia, and Canada. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA), a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Durham in England.

Jody Kuzenko, President and CEO of Torex, stated:

“We are very excited to have Andrew join our team in this pivotal time in the history of Torex Gold. He is a solutions-oriented and values-centered professional who brings a depth of experience beyond financial management and accounting that will be of great benefit to our Company as we look toward the future.

“His track record speaks for itself. At Sherritt, he demonstrated his deep experience in equity and debt capital markets by significantly strengthening the Company’s balance sheet through a number of measures including divestment, debt and equity issuances and debt buy backs. He also developed a robust capital allocation processes for both sustaining and growth capital which maximized shareholder returns.

“Steven Thomas will be departing Torex at year end. I want to sincerely thank him for all of his contributions to our Company and I wish him the very best in his new endeavors.

“Looking to the future, with Andrew joining what is already a world-class team, Torex will continue to not only deliver operational excellence, but position itself for continued growth and value generation as a respected and responsible gold company.”