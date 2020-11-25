Henry Schein Announces Virtual Presence at Greater New York Dental Meeting Focused on 3D Imaging, 3D Printing, and CAD/CAM Solutions

In lieu of a physical event as a result of COVID-19, visitors to Henry Schein’s seven virtual booths can explore product information, educational offerings, and industry thought-leadership events. The Henry Schein virtual experience will include an expanded portfolio of solutions including teledentistry solutions, modified practice design, and dedicated booths.

From November 27 through December 2, attendees can explore the Company’s offerings by visiting a dedicated Greater New York Dental Meeting page on Henry Schein’s website, and interact with representatives at the following virtual booths:

Henry Schein Dental (Booth #1565)

3D (CBCT) Imaging Center of Excellence (Booth #1657)

CAD/CAM & 3D Printing Center of Excellence (Booth #1557)

Practice Design (Booth #1656)

Henry Schein One (Booth #1665)

Henry Schein ProRepair (Booth #1857)

Henry Schein Professional Practice Transitions (Booth #1757)

“Every year, the Greater New York Dental Meeting gathers thousands of attendees to experience the latest innovations in dentistry, learn new techniques, and explore opportunities with education courses,” said AJ Caffentzis, President, U.S. Dental Distribution, Henry Schein. “While this year’s meeting is virtual, attendees can continue to rely on Henry Schein to deliver the best possible trade show experience, providing a comprehensive look at our innovative portfolio of solutions, a rich lineup of education courses, and engaging conversations with key industry leaders.”

Key Highlights

Henry Schein is committed to providing education, integration, and support that customers can rely on to run an efficient, successful practice. Henry Schein and its supplier partners will host a series of virtual presentations and webinars showcasing the choice of innovative, scalable digital technologies as well as business solutions that can be effectively integrated with the clinical workflow. Featured presentations include:

Technologies that can Mitigate Risk in Dentistry , Presented by Dr. Gary Severance, Executive Leader of Professional Services, Henry Schein;

, Presented by Dr. Gary Severance, Executive Leader of Professional Services, Henry Schein; From Vision to Completion: What Do You Need to Know When Building a Dental Office? , Presented by Jennifer Rhode, Manager, Dental Office Design, Henry Schein;

, Presented by Jennifer Rhode, Manager, Dental Office Design, Henry Schein; 2020 Conebeam Review , Presented by Matt Kunzler, Digital Restoration Specialist, Henry Schein;

, Presented by Matt Kunzler, Digital Restoration Specialist, Henry Schein; The Power and Potential of Digital Dentistry , Presented by Dr. Wally Renne, DMD; and

, Presented by Dr. Wally Renne, DMD; and Point of Care Diagnostic Tests for the Dental Setting, Presented by Dana Becker, Strategic Business Consultant, Henry Schein; David Kochman, Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Deputy Chief of Staff, Henry Schein; and Dr. Ari Levy, MD.

“Diagnostic testing is a value-added service that dentists can provide to their patients as well as implement to help maintain a safer workplace for themselves and their staff,” said Dominick Gallo, Vice President of Process Excellence for Henry Schein Dental. “Henry Schein is making available both rapid point of care and lab-based molecular and antigen testing solutions to dental professionals. We are actively working to support dental practices in becoming licensed diagnostic labs, which will enable dentists to perform tests to address the immediate pandemic as well as the long-term need for the integration of oral health and total health.”