D-BOX Technologies and Jaymar Experience unveil their newest seat, revolutionizing the immersive home entertainment experience

Available in a variety of styles and colors, fans of movies, series, music, relaxation and enriched experiences living in the U.S., can now purchase a haptic and immersive seat, on Jaymarexperience.com , Wayfair.com and Amazon.com . Canadians will be able to purchase these seats through Jaymar's network of authorized retailers in Canada beginning in 2021. The D-BOX unique haptic technology and Jaymar Experience will provide you with rich, deep sensations like never before, in the comfort of your home.

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in immersive and haptic entertainment experiences, and Jaymar, one of North America's leading furniture manufacturers, unveil their newest product: DBOX LIFESTYLE by Jaymar Experience; an affordable product that revolutionizes the immersive experience and transforms family at home entertainment.

D-BOX Haptic Technology

The new HaptiSync Hub is the heart of the haptic system featuring an integrated sound sensor that seamlessly synchronizes on-screen content with the haptic system of your D-BOX LIFESTYLE seat by Jaymar Experience. This haptic technology brings emotions to the entire body through various intensities of movement, vibration and texture. D-BOX enhances your at-home viewing and listening experience by providing feedback to the body and stimulating the imagination.

Live the total haptic experience and discover more than 2,000 D-BOX compatible movies, series and music, including your favorite classics, recent releases and many more. Our library of D-BOX compatible content is constantly growing.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through movement. Haptics essentially allows for sensations that would be perceived if the body were to interact directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the world's best companies to tell captivating stories. Whether it be movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulators, D-BOX's mission is to make the world live and vibrate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal, Canada with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. D-BOX.com

ABOUT JAYMAR

Jaymar has been an upholstered furniture manufacturer since 1956. We offer a wide variety of products and specialize in home theater and commercial seating. Our products are designed and manufactured with the best high quality Canadian solid wood, Italian leather, high density foam and the latest high-tech mechanisms. Jaymar is proud to employ 160 people in its plant located in North America.

