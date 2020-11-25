 

D-BOX Technologies and Jaymar Experience unveil their newest seat, revolutionizing the immersive home entertainment experience

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 14:00  |  41   |   |   

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in immersive and haptic entertainment experiences, and Jaymar, one of North America's leading furniture manufacturers, unveil their newest product: DBOX LIFESTYLE by Jaymar Experience; an affordable product that revolutionizes the immersive experience and transforms family at home entertainment.

Available in a variety of styles and colors, fans of movies, series, music, relaxation and enriched experiences living in the U.S., can now purchase a haptic and immersive seat, on Jaymarexperience.com, Wayfair.com and Amazon.com. Canadians will be able to purchase these seats through Jaymar's network of authorized retailers in Canada beginning in 2021. The D-BOX unique haptic technology and Jaymar Experience will provide you with rich, deep sensations like never before, in the comfort of your home.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/953956fa-eea7-4615 ...

D-BOX Haptic Technology
The new HaptiSync Hub is the heart of the haptic system featuring an integrated sound sensor that seamlessly synchronizes on-screen content with the haptic system of your D-BOX LIFESTYLE seat by Jaymar Experience. This haptic technology brings emotions to the entire body through various intensities of movement, vibration and texture. D-BOX enhances your at-home viewing and listening experience by providing feedback to the body and stimulating the imagination.

Live the total haptic experience and discover more than 2,000 D-BOX compatible movies, series and music, including your favorite classics, recent releases and many more. Our library of D-BOX compatible content is constantly growing.

ABOUT D-BOX
D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through movement. Haptics essentially allows for sensations that would be perceived if the body were to interact directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the world's best companies to tell captivating stories. Whether it be movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulators, D-BOX's mission is to make the world live and vibrate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal, Canada with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. D-BOX.com

ABOUT JAYMAR
Jaymar has been an upholstered furniture manufacturer since 1956. We offer a wide variety of products and specialize in home theater and commercial seating. Our products are designed and manufactured with the best high quality Canadian solid wood, Italian leather, high density foam and the latest high-tech mechanisms. Jaymar is proud to employ 160 people in its plant located in North America.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.  
Stéphane Vidal Steve Li
Vice President, Marketing and Communication Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
450 442-3003, ext. 373 450-442-3003, ext. 403
svidal@d-box.com  sli@d-box.com 
   
JAYMAR  
Mikael Picard  
Vice President, Sales and Marketing  
819 818-4241  
mikael.picard@jaymar.ca   

D-Box Technologies (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

D-BOX Technologies and Jaymar Experience unveil their newest seat, revolutionizing the immersive home entertainment experience MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in immersive and haptic entertainment experiences, and Jaymar, one of North America's leading furniture manufacturers, unveil their newest …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
AYRO Closes $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces Availability of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) in the ...
Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
D-BOX Technologies Reports Second Quarter and reaches a significant milestone in its home entertainment strategy
11.11.20
D-BOX Technologies and Ubisoft announce the upcoming compatibility of D-BOX’s haptic technology with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
09.11.20
D-BOX announces the appointment of its new Vice President Marketing and Communications