Nanox to Feature Nanox.ARC Digital X-Ray Technology in a Live Demonstration at the 2020 Radiology Society of North America Virtual Annual Meeting

Company to host investor webinar following the live demonstration on the same day

NEVE ILAN, Israel, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, announced today that the Company will host a live demonstration that will showcase the Nanox digital x-ray source tube and a range of 2D and 3D imaging applications performed by the Nanox.ARC at the 2020 Radiology Society of North America Virtual Annual Meeting. The live event will take place at the Nanox RSNA virtual booth on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00am E.T. An investor webinar will follow the live event on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:00pm E.T.



The investor webinar will feature a replay of the recorded RSNA live steam and presentations of clinical applications of the Nanox.ARC system by well-known radiologists and their views of how they believe it will address a significant unmet need in medical imaging. The webinar will also feature a company presentation by CEO Ran Poliakine followed by a Q&A session.