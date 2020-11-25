 

Nanox to Feature Nanox.ARC Digital X-Ray Technology in a Live Demonstration at the 2020 Radiology Society of North America Virtual Annual Meeting

Company to host investor webinar following the live demonstration on the same day

NEVE ILAN, Israel, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, announced today that the Company will host a live demonstration that will showcase the Nanox digital x-ray source tube and a range of 2D and 3D imaging applications performed by the Nanox.ARC at the 2020 Radiology Society of North America Virtual Annual Meeting. The live event will take place at the Nanox RSNA virtual booth on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00am E.T. An investor webinar will follow the live event on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:00pm E.T.

The investor webinar will feature a replay of the recorded RSNA live steam and presentations of clinical applications of the Nanox.ARC system by well-known radiologists and their views of how they believe it will address a significant unmet need in medical imaging. The webinar will also feature a company presentation by CEO Ran Poliakine followed by a Q&A session.   

“We are very much looking forward to debuting the Nanox technology and vision at this year’s RSNA Annual Meeting, as we believe this novel technology is poised to significantly expand and democratize the global medical imaging market,” stated Ran Poliakine, Chief Executive Officer of Nanox. “Legacy x-ray technology has evolved little since its discovery more than 120 years ago, and this analog technology is too costly and complex for mass deployment. We hope to change all that and look forward to demonstrating the technological capabilities that may be instrumental in changing the way we see preventive healthcare through mass availability of medical imaging devices around the world.”

Presentation details:

Live demonstration at RSNA
Thursday, December 3
11:00am ET

Interested parties can register for RSNA for a fee here.

Investor webinar:
Thursday, December 3
2:00pm ET

Interested parties may register for the investor webinar here.

About Nanox:

Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation that is developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

