DECISIONS of annual general meeting of shareholders of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA held on November 25, 2020

1. Reports of the Management Board, Supervisory Council and the Sworn Auditor’s Opinion, approval of the annual report for 2019. 1) To take notice of the Reports of Management Board, Supervisory Council and statement of Sworn auditor for the year 2019 of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA”.

2) To approve the Annual Report of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” for the year 2019 prepared by the Management Board of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” and revised by the Supervisory Council of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes

2. Coverage of losses for year 2019.

1) To approve the losses of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” for the year 2019 in the amount of 397 962 EUR.

2) The losses incurred in 2019 fully cover from the profits of the following years.



Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes

3. Election of the Auditor for the audit of the annual report of 2020 and determination remuneration for the Auditor.

1) To elect audit company “KPMG Baltics AS” (commercial company license No. 55) as Sworn auditor of the Annual Report of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” for the year 2020.

2) To determine that the remuneration of the Sworn auditor for the audit of Annual report joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” for the year 2020 will not exceed 100,000 EUR, excluding VAT.



Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes

4. Determination of the remuneration for the Supervisory Council members for years 2020 and 2021.

For the performance of duties as a member of the Supervisory Council of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA in 2020 and 2021 set the fixed remuneration of EUR 3,000 (three thousand euros) for each member of the Supervisory Council for each meeting of the Supervisory Council attended.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes







Valmiera, November 25, 2020

Chairman of the Management Board S. Jugel

Member of the Management Board Ģ. Vēveris