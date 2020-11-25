25.11.2020 / 18:59 CET/CEST

Ad-hoc-Announcement Pursuant to Ad-hoc-Meldung gemäß Art. 17 MAR Art. 17 MAR

Termination of the Participation Kündigung des Agreement dated 20 May 2005 between Beteiligungsvertrags vom 20. Mai Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH 2005 zwischen der Fürstenberg ("Issuer") and Norddeutsche Capital II GmbH ("Emittentin") Landesbank Girozentrale ("Bank") und der Norddeutschen Landesbank Girozentrale ("Bank") Expected Repayment of the Capital Erwartete Rückzahlung der von Notes of the Issuer (ISIN: der Emittentin begebenen Capital DE000A0EUBN9, Common Code: Notes (ISIN: DE000A0EUBN9, 021983110, Dutch Security Code Common Code: 021983110, Dutch (Fonds Code): 15379, listed on the Security Code (Fonds Code): Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange - 15379, notiert an der Börse Official Segment) in June 2023 Euronext Amsterdam - Official Segment) im Juni 2023 The Bank, with written notice dated Mit Schreiben vom 25. November 25 November 2020, has terminated 2020 hat die Bank den the Participation Agreement for Beteiligungsvertrag gemäß § 7(4) regulatory reasons pursuant to § des Beteiligungsvertrags unter 7(4) of the Participation Agreement Einhaltung der vereinbarten within the agreed notice period and Kündigungsfrist mit Wirkung zum with effect as of 31 December 2022 31. Dezember 2022 aus since the Silent Contribution will aufsichtsrechtlichen Gründen no longer qualify as tier 1 capital gekündigt, da die Stille Einlage after the end of the transition nach Ende der Übergangsfrist period pursuant to Art. 484 of nach Art. 484 der Verordnung Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 on 1 (EU) Nr. 575/2013 ab dem 1. January 2022. The competent Januar 2022 nicht mehr als supervisory authority approved such Kernkapital anerkannt wird. Die termination. zuständige Aufsichtsbehörde hat der Beendigung zugestimmt. Subject to postponement pursuant to Die Stille Einlage wird, the terms of the Participation vorbehaltlich einer Verschiebung Agreement, the Silent Contribution nach Maßgabe des is expected to be repaid on 30 June Beteiligungsvertrags, am 30. 2023 at the Repayment Amount Juni 2023 zu dem im specified in the Participation Beteiligungsvertrag bestimmten Agreement. In case the commercial Rückzahlungsbetrag law Book Value of the Silent zurückgezahlt. Der Contribution as determined in the Rückzahlungsbetrag wird für den Bank's balance sheet for the Bank's Fall, dass der handelsrechtliche fiscal year ending on 31 December Buchwert der Stillen Einlage in 2022 is lower than the Nominal der Bilanz der Bank für das zum Contribution Amount, the Repayment 31. Dezember 2022 endende Amount will correspond to such Geschäftsjahr niedriger ist als lower Book Value of the Silent der Einlagenennbetrag, diesem Contribution. Due to a sharing of niedrigeren Buchwert der Stillen losses pursuant to § 6(1) of the Einlage entsprechen. Aufgrund Participation Agreement, the von Verlustbeteiligungen gemäß § commercial law book value of the 6(1) des Beteiligungsvertrags Silent Contribution has been wurde der Buchwert der Stillen reduced in the past, most recently Einlage in der Vergangenheit to EUR 150.509.777,70 in the herabgesetzt, zuletzt auf EUR balance sheet of the Bank for the 150,509,777.70 in der Bilanz der fiscal year ended on 31 December Bank für das zum 31. Dezember 2019. The amount relevant for 2019 endende Geschäftsjahr. determining the Repayment Amount, Maßgeblich für die Höhe des however, will not be the book value Rückzahlungsbetrags wird jedoch of the Silent Contribution as of 31 nicht der Buchwert der Stillen December 2019 but the Book Value of Einlage zum 31. Dezember 2019 the Silent Contribution as of 31 sein, sondern der Buchwert der December 2022. Such Book Value of Stillen Einlage zum 31. Dezember the Silent Contribution will depend 2022. Dieser Buchwert der on the performance of the Bank and Stillen Einlage wird von der may be higher or lower than the Geschäftsentwicklung der Bank book value of the Silent abhängen und kann höher oder Contribution as of 31 December niedriger sein als der Buchwert 2019. The Bank informed us that, as der Stillen Einlage zum 31. of today, it expects a negative Dezember 2019. Die Bank teilte result to be shown in its uns mit, dass sie nach aktuellem consolidated financial statements Stand für den Konzernund den for 2020 and in its unconsolidated Einzelabschluss 2020 nach HGB financial statements (based on HGB) ein negatives Ergebnis erwarte. for 2020. Furthermore, even though Des Weiteren befinde die Bank the Bank is in a constant planning sich zwar in einem process, as of today, it would not kontinuierlichen be in a position to make any Planungsprozess, zum heutigen reliable forecast for the years Zeitpunkt könne sie allerdings following 2020 due to the current keine belastbaren Aussagen zu pandemic and its unpredictable den Folgejahren ab 2021 treffen, impact on the economy in Germany, u.a. auch aufgrund der nicht Europe and worldwide. In particular vorhersehbaren Entwicklung der it cannot exclude that the Corona Pandemie und ihrer Auswirkungen pandemic may lead to a significant auf die wirtschaftliche increase in any required provisions Entwicklung in Deutschland, for risks and other adverse effects Europa und weltweit. Es sei on the Bank and, hence, as a result jedoch nicht auszuschließen, the consolidated and unconsolidated dass die Corona-Pandemie durch financial statements for 2021 could einen deutlichen Anstieg der also show a negative result and Risikovorsorge und weitere that the book value of the Silent belastende Effekte auch in 2021 Contribution could be further zu einem negativen reduced and the repayment amount Einzelabschluss der Bank nach for the Silent Contribution would HGB führe, so dass sich der be lower than its book value as of Buchwert durch weitere 31 December 2019. Herabschreibungen verringern und eine Rückzahlung der stillen Einlage zu einem niedrigeren Wert als dem Buchwert zum 31.12.2019 erfolgen könnte.