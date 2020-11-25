 

First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the monthly distribution for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration:

Expected Ex-Dividend Date: November 30, 2020
Record Date: December 1, 2020
Payable Date: December 3, 2020

Ticker

 

Exchange

 

Fund Name

 

Frequency

 

Ordinary
Income
Per Share
Amount

 

ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS

 

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV

FTSM

Nasdaq

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Monthly

$0.0330

 

 

 

 

 

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $147 billion as of October 31, 2020 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

