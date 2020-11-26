Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH decreases shareholding in Ferratum below 10%

Helsinki, 26 November, 2020 – Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Ferratum”) has on 26 November received a notification from Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH, stating that the company’s indirect ownership in Ferratum Oyj has, on 23 November, 2020, decreased below the threshold of 10%.

% of voting rights attached

to shares (total

of 7.A) % of voting rights

through financial instruments

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in %

(7.A + 7.B) Total number of

voting rights of issuer Resulting situation

on the date on which

threshold was

crossed or reached 9.987 n/a 9.987 21,723,960 Position of previous

Notification (if applicable) 10.002 n/a 10.002

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive

2004/109/EC) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive

2004/109/EC) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) FI4000106299 2,167,660 9.987 SUBTOTAL A 2,167,660 9.987

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 20 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 560,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 September 2020).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

IR@ferratum.com



https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact



Attachment