 

Notification on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Šiaulių bankas AB has received the notification of manager on transactions in securities issued by the bank (see attachment).

Director of Securities Accounting Department Jolanta Dobiliauskienė is authorized by the Issuer to provide additional information and is available on tel.: +370 41 595669.


Attachment


