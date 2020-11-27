 

TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on TryTAAT; Final TAAT Pack Designs Revealed Featuring BOGO Promotion

With the launch of TAAT in Ohio currently underway, the Company is pleased to announce that the digital marketing campaign for its TryTAAT landing page has distributed approximately 13 million advertisements, with over 3.7 million ad engagements and visits to TryTAAT originating from more than 90 countries internationally despite no current advertising outside of the United States. The Company has also released new TAAT pack designs featuring a “Buy one, get one free” offer which will be incorporated into the Company’s rollout strategy for selling TAAT at retail in Ohio in its early stages.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that the launch of its flagship product TAAT continues in Ohio, with positive performance of digital marketing initiatives, a sustained production rate of both Beyond Tobacco and TAAT, and further growth of interest in TAAT from both legal aged smokers as well as Ohio-based tobacco retailers. TAAT remains on schedule to be available for purchase in Ohio in Q4 2020. In its September 29, 2020 press release, the Company released mockups of provisional packaging designs for TAAT which were designed to align the product line’s appearance with incumbent brands of tobacco cigarettes. The Company has finalized the TAAT packaging designs for each of the Original, Smooth, and Menthol varieties for the launch, which will feature a “Buy one, get one free” offer (commonly referred to as “BOGO”) to provide greater value to legal aged smokers who are early-stage purchasers of TAAT and encourage lengthier trials of the product at no additional cost.

The Company has developed Beyond Tobacco, which is the base material of TAAT, containing no nicotine or tobacco. Beyond Tobacco is characterized by its similar properties to actual tobacco such as the volume of smoke and “crackling” sound resulting from combustion, as well as a tobacco-like taste and smell created by a patent-pending refinement technique for the material. By offering legal aged smokers the choice to continue the experiences they enjoy while leaving nicotine behind, the Company is positioning TAAT as a direct competitor to leading brands of tobacco cigarettes.

