 

LIXIL Redefining Corporate Culture through Transformation

Announces simplified job titles to drive greater Empowerment throughout the organization

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LIXIL, maker of pioneering water and housing products, today announced that as a part of ongoing measures to simplify the organization and shift to a more agile culture, it is simplifying titles for managers and above across the entire organisation. For managers across LIXIL International and working in global roles at corporate functions, titles will be standardized as "Leader" along with area of responsibility.

The timing of the move is in line with ongoing transformation initiatives, including divestment of non-core businesses and the merger of LIXIL Group and LIXIL Corporation to shift to a simplified operating company structure. Through a series of transformational exercises, LIXIL is embedding a more agile, empowering, and open culture that enables employees to succeed to their full potential.

LIXIL is now taking a transformational step to remove barriers to agility and ensure the focus stays on the work, by standardizing titles as 'Leader' along with their area of responsibility, effective 1 December 2020.

Along with the simplification of titles, this year LIXIL has also redefined the role of Corporate Officers to consist of one President and two classes of Officers: Executive Vice President and Senior Vice President, bringing the number of Corporate Officers down from 50 to 24. This change has also clarified the roles and responsibilities of the top leadership team with fiduciary responsibility for managing and setting the direction of the company, thereby strengthening governance.

Bijoy Mohan, Leader at LIXIL International, said, "This is a highly visible milestone towards a simpler, more empowered and non-hierarchical culture. What's important is the actual work individuals are responsible for, not the title or rank they carry. We are focused on strengthening agile, team-based work. Teams create value for the organization by capitalizing on the collective strengths and diversity of thought, which will be made possible when we have an environment that does away with deference to hierarchy, fear of consequences, and lack of transparency. We want the best ideas to win, rather than a person's rank. My leadership team and I are committed to making this change a meaningful one."

With this change, LIXIL also aims to better serve its partners and consumers, by placing an even greater focus on the services provided, instead of the title that the employees carry. Ultimately, LIXIL aims to build a more agile and innovative organisation that can quickly adapt to changes in an ever-evolving world, and one that understands and meets consumers' fast changing needs, which will be critical in enabling sustainable growth.

About LIXIL

LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high-quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM. Over 60,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com

LIXIL Group Corporation (TSE Code: 5938) is the listed holding company for LIXIL's portfolio of businesses.



