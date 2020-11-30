 

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Viracta Therapeutics Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

Merger to create Nasdaq-listed company focused on developing Viracta’s precision oncology pipeline targeting virus-associated malignancies

Registration trial for Viracta’s lead program in Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-positive lymphomas expected to begin in the first half of 2021

Leading institutional investors committed a total of $105 million in private financings with Viracta

Combined company expected to have approximately $120 million cash balance following the close of the merger

Companies to host conference call today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSS) and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) pursuant to which Viracta will combine with Sunesis in an all-stock transaction (the “Merger”). The merged company will focus on the advancement and expansion of Viracta’s clinical stage, precision oncology pipeline targeting virus-associated malignancies, including Viracta’s lead program for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-positive relapsed/refractory lymphomas. Upon completion of the Merger, the combined company will operate under the name Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. and intends to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “VIRX.”

Viracta recently completed a $40 million Series E Preferred Stock equity financing led by aMoon, Israel’s leading healthtech and life sciences venture fund, with participation from Taiwania Capital Management, Latterell Venture Partners, LifeSci Venture Partners and other existing investors.  

Concurrent with the execution of the Merger Agreement, Viracta entered into an agreement for the sale of common stock in a private placement with an investor syndicate of institutional accredited investors led by BVF Partners L.P., with participation from aMoon, Ridgeback Capital Management, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), Logos Capital, Samsara Biocapital, Sectoral Asset Management, Janus Henderson Investors, LifeSci Venture Partners, and Serrado Capital LLC, as well as other institutional investors. The private placement is expected to result in gross proceeds to Viracta of approximately $65 million prior to the close of the Merger, subject to customary conditions. Upon the close of the Merger and related financing, the total cash balance of the combined company is expected to be approximately $120 million with an expected cash runway into 2024.

