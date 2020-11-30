 

KB Home and the Well Living Lab Partner for Groundbreaking Multiyear Healthy Home Research Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) and the Well Living Lab today announced a multiyear research project. The Well Living Lab, founded as a collaboration between Delos and Mayo Clinic, is dedicated to the advancement of knowledge to transform indoor environments and improve human health and well-being. The research project will focus on accelerating new discoveries by migrating findings from the Well Living Lab’s research to real-world assessments in partnership with KB Home. This is an important step toward improving public awareness of the impact of the home environment on physical health, mental stress and productivity. It is also an opportunity to advance these new discoveries in a home environment to improve personal comfort, resiliency and overall wellness.

The KB Home and the Well Living Lab research project will span three phases:

  • Phase 1: Launching in February 2021, KB Home and the Well Living Lab will educate homebuyers about current healthy home technologies and products at a new KB community model home in Phoenix near the Mayo Clinic Arizona campus.
  • Phase 2: KB Home will build a dedicated “test laboratory” home for the Well Living Lab to conduct evidence-generating research about the impact of indoor environments on the health of occupants.
  • Phase 3: KB Home and the Well Living Lab will begin pilot studies in partnership with homeowners in the Phoenix area to validate research outcomes to create healthier indoor environments and gain insight on how to best bring them to consumers.

“The Well Living Lab draws upon the expertise of our building, health and behavioral scientists to conduct human-focused studies in both simulated and real-world settings,” said Dr. Win Shen, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist and advisor to the Well Living Lab on its Healthy Home research project. “There are many benefits to this multiyear project that will allow the Well Living Lab to bring its research out of the lab and into real homes. By conducting studies with KB Home, we can gather valuable data to improve the places where people live, work and play.”

Well Living Lab Managing Director and Delos Senior Vice President Barbara Spurrier added, “The Well Living Lab, in partnership with KB Home, is committed to translating and applying its discoveries to improve human health and generate tangible contributions to society.”

KB Home has been a strong champion for many years of the key role homebuilders can play in constructing healthier homes. The partnership between KB Home and the Well Living Lab further reinforces the homebuilder’s commitment to promoting health and wellness through sustainable homebuilding.

Seite 1 von 3
KB Home Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KB Home and the Well Living Lab Partner for Groundbreaking Multiyear Healthy Home Research Project KB Home (NYSE: KBH) and the Well Living Lab today announced a multiyear research project. The Well Living Lab, founded as a collaboration between Delos and Mayo Clinic, is dedicated to the advancement of knowledge to transform indoor environments …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
MOGU Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Fielding Cottages and Fielding Villas, Its Latest New-Home Communities in Madera, California
27.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Entrada Del Rio, a New-home Community Located in the Premier Rancho Sahuarita Master Plan
27.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Whistling Sands, Its Latest New-Home Community in Las Vegas
27.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Entrada Del Rio, a New-Home Community Located in the Premier Rancho Sahuarita Master Plan
27.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Trails at Crowfoot Villas in Parker, Colorado, Priced From the $420,000s
24.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Meadows at Scott Lake Creek, Its Latest New-Home Community in Lakeland, Florida
20.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Heritage at Mitchell Village, Its Newest Master-planned Community in Citrus Heights, California, Priced From the $440,000s
20.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Enclave at Folsom Ranch, Its Latest New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Folsom, California
18.11.20
KB Home Marks Significant Milestone of Over 11,000 Solar-Powered Homes Delivered
13.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Central Park – Starlight Collection