KB Home and the Well Living Lab Partner for Groundbreaking Multiyear Healthy Home Research Project

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) and the Well Living Lab today announced a multiyear research project. The Well Living Lab, founded as a collaboration between Delos and Mayo Clinic, is dedicated to the advancement of knowledge to transform indoor environments and improve human health and well-being. The research project will focus on accelerating new discoveries by migrating findings from the Well Living Lab’s research to real-world assessments in partnership with KB Home. This is an important step toward improving public awareness of the impact of the home environment on physical health, mental stress and productivity. It is also an opportunity to advance these new discoveries in a home environment to improve personal comfort, resiliency and overall wellness.

Phase 1 : Launching in February 2021, KB Home and the Well Living Lab will educate homebuyers about current healthy home technologies and products at a new KB community model home in Phoenix near the Mayo Clinic Arizona campus.

: Launching in February 2021, KB Home and the Well Living Lab will educate homebuyers about current healthy home technologies and products at a new KB community model home in Phoenix near the Mayo Clinic Arizona campus. Phase 2 : KB Home will build a dedicated “test laboratory” home for the Well Living Lab to conduct evidence-generating research about the impact of indoor environments on the health of occupants.

: KB Home will build a dedicated “test laboratory” home for the Well Living Lab to conduct evidence-generating research about the impact of indoor environments on the health of occupants. Phase 3: KB Home and the Well Living Lab will begin pilot studies in partnership with homeowners in the Phoenix area to validate research outcomes to create healthier indoor environments and gain insight on how to best bring them to consumers.

“The Well Living Lab draws upon the expertise of our building, health and behavioral scientists to conduct human-focused studies in both simulated and real-world settings,” said Dr. Win Shen, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist and advisor to the Well Living Lab on its Healthy Home research project. “There are many benefits to this multiyear project that will allow the Well Living Lab to bring its research out of the lab and into real homes. By conducting studies with KB Home, we can gather valuable data to improve the places where people live, work and play.”

Well Living Lab Managing Director and Delos Senior Vice President Barbara Spurrier added, “The Well Living Lab, in partnership with KB Home, is committed to translating and applying its discoveries to improve human health and generate tangible contributions to society.”

KB Home has been a strong champion for many years of the key role homebuilders can play in constructing healthier homes. The partnership between KB Home and the Well Living Lab further reinforces the homebuilder’s commitment to promoting health and wellness through sustainable homebuilding.