 

Broadcom Debuts Industry’s First 5nm ASIC for Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

5nm technology platform accelerates silicon innovation across artificial intelligence, high performance computing and 5G wireless infrastructure markets

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced sampling of its 5nm ASIC device for data center and cloud infrastructure. Built on TSMC’s N5 process and measuring 625 mm2, this device incorporates PCIe Gen5 protocol, 112-Gbps SerDes, HBM2e memory operating at 3.6 Gbps, and 3.6-Tbps Die2Die PHY IP utilizing TSMC CoWoS interposer technology. In addition, Broadcom has multiple ASIC devices in development targeting artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC) and 5G wireless infrastructure applications.

5nm Technology Portfolio Highlights

  • High speed multi-protocol 112-Gbps, 64-Gbps and 32-Gbps SerDes cores
  • HBM2e and HBM3 protocol solution
  • High bandwidth Die2Die PHY for multi-die SoC and silicon disaggregation
  • High performance and high-density standard cell libraries and memory compilers
  • Advanced packaging solutions including multi-chip-modules and 2.5D stacking

Benefits of 5nm ASIC Platform vs. Previous Generation

  • 2x increase in on-die computation for training and inference applications
  • 2x to 4x increase in memory bandwidth with HBM2e and HBM3 PHY
  • 2x higher bandwidth serial links with 112-Gbps SerDes
  • Up to 30% reduction in power per given work function
  • System size and cost reduction with advanced packaging solutions

“Broadcom’s pioneering ASIC leverages both N5, the industry’s most advanced silicon technology, and our high-performance CoWoS integration solution to address the demanding requirements of next-generation cloud and data center applications,” said Dr. Kevin Zhang, senior vice president of business development at TSMC. “We’re excited to see the new applications Broadcom’s ASIC platform will enable, and look forward to continued partnership to empower end customers and their innovations.”

“This first-to-market 5nm ASIC extends Broadcom’s embedded SoC leadership and paves the way for new innovations across AI, HPC, 5G and hyperscale infrastructure applications,” said Frank Ostojic, senior vice president and general manager of the ASIC Product Division at Broadcom. “Our innovative IP, proven design methodology and partnership with TSMC continue to provide leadership solutions with power, performance and time to market advantage for our customers.”

About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom.  The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:
Khanh Lam
Corporate Communications
press.relations@broadcom.com
Telephone: +1 408 433 8649


Broadcom Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Broadcom Debuts Industry’s First 5nm ASIC for Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure 5nm technology platform accelerates silicon innovation across artificial intelligence, high performance computing and 5G wireless infrastructure marketsSAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:05 Uhr
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 11. Dezember 2020
22.11.20
3 Tech-Dividendenaktien, die jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten
15.11.20
3 Tech-Aktien, die eine Dividende zahlen und jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten
11.11.20
3 Dividenden-Tech-Aktien für November
10.11.20
Broadcom Announces World’s First Automotive IEEE 802.3ch Multigigabit PHYs and Multilayer Switches with MACsec Support
08.11.20
1.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? 3 Kaufgelegenheiten für den Crash

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.10.20
23
Broadcom Ltd.