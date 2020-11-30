 

NexOptic Joins Arm AI Partner Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 15:15  |  84   |   |   
  • A shared vision bringing NexOptic’s differentiated, scalable, and highly optimized imaging AI solutions to multiple global markets and verticals
  • Immediate expansion opportunities for ALIIS within the vast Arm IoT network
  • Complements the Arm ecosystem for on-chip AI deployment for intelligent endpoint devices

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an innovator in optics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), announced today that it has joined the Arm AI Partner Program, an initiative focused on creating and nurturing strategic alliances that enhance the Arm ecosystem, and simplifies the deployment of Machine Learning (ML) and AI on intelligent endpoint devices by providing best-in-class tools, algorithms and applications to businesses around the globe.

NexOptic and Arm share a common vision to bring differentiated, scalable, and highly optimized AI software solutions to multiple markets — from cars to smartphones and laptops to IoT edge devices. The companies will closely collaborate as NexOptic continues to expand the available feature sets on its ALIIS (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions) AI for imaging.

Significant segments of the consumer and business electronics industries run on Arm-based technology, and the future of edge-based AI, also known as TinyML, is enabled by the architectures and core technology developed by Arm.

“With membership in the Arm AI Partner Program, we look forward to exploring what is possible around the integration and functionality of ALIIS,” said Paul McKenzie, CEO of NexOptic Technology Corp. “Arm delivers remarkable IoT solutions to their partners and customers. They continuously drive the industry into what were previously thought to be unreachable territories; we are thrilled to be a part of it.”

Processed in-device in real-time, NexOptic’s patent-pending advanced imaging AI, ALIIS, works on images and video. ALIIS works pixel-by-pixel whereby every single part of the image comes out of the neural network independently and is uniquely perfected. It is easily tuned, for precise ultra-high-resolution images as required in all types of (usual and unusual) lighting conditions.

The result is superior resolution and sharpness, dramatic reductions to image noise and motion-blur, noticeable enhancements to long-range image stabilization by enabling much faster shutter speeds, and significantly reduced file and bandwidth requirements for storage or streaming applications. ALIIS also benefits downstream applications including computational imaging, facial recognition, and object detection, giving it even broader market applicability. While NexOptic and each original equipment manufacturer (OEM) retain control over the choice to license ALIIS, the Arm optimized version of ALIIS will significantly reduce the integration cost to device makers making it easier and faster to implement NexOptic’s state-of-the-art solutions. Many global OEM customers who are partners of Arm require premium imaging enhancement and will have direct access to NexOptic’s industry-leading machine learning imaging solutions optimized for use on Arm platforms.

Seite 1 von 3
NexOptic Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NexOptic Joins Arm AI Partner Program A shared vision bringing NexOptic’s differentiated, scalable, and highly optimized imaging AI solutions to multiple global markets and verticalsImmediate expansion opportunities for ALIIS within the vast Arm IoT networkComplements the Arm ecosystem …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:23 Uhr
2.822
Nexoptic Technology – Bahnbrechende Entwicklung in der Linsentechnologie?