 

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Biogen, Inc. (BIIB) Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 18:00  |  23   |   |   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Biogen, Inc. (“Biogen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIIB) securities between October 22, 2019 and November 6, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Biogen investors have until January 12, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Biogen investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/biogen-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

Biogen develops therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. One of its product candidates is aducanumab (BIIB037), an investigational human monoclonal antibody studied for use as a treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease.

On October 22, 2019, the Company announced that it would seek regulatory approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for aducanumab “based on a new analysis, conducted by Biogen in consultation with the FDA, of a larger dataset from the Phase 3 clinical studies that were discontinued in March 2019 following a futility analysis.” According to Biogen, the new analysis “show[ed] that aducanumab is pharmacologically and clinically active as determined by dose-dependent effects in reducing brain amyloid and in reducing clinical decline as assessed by the pre-specified primary endpoint Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB).”

On November 6, 2020, Reuters reported that an FDA panel found it “cannot ignore unsuccessful trial data on Biogen Alzheimer’s drug.” The panel had also “voted that an earlier-stage study does not offer supportive evidence of Biogen’s application for the drug, aducanumab.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $92.64 per share, or 28%, to close at $236.26 per share on November 9, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the larger dataset did not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (2) the EMERGE study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (3) the PRIME study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (4) the data provided by the Company to the FDA’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee did not support finding efficacy of aducanumab; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Biogen securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 12, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Disclaimer

