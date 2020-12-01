Menarini Ricerche Announces SEL24/MEN1703 Pharmacodynamic Data from the Dose Escalation Part of DIAMOND-01 Trial

POMEZIA, Italy and ROME, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Menarini Ricerche, the R&D division of the Menarini Group, reported today the positive results of the pharmacodynamic assay demonstrating target engagement in the dose escalation part of the DIAMOND-01 trial (CLI24-001; clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03008187), a study investigating SEL24/MEN1703, a first-in-class, orally available, dual PIM/FLT3 inhibitor as single agent in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

The poster entitled "SEL24/MEN1703 provides PIM/FLT3 Downstream Pathway Inhibition in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Blast Cells: Results of the Pharmacodynamic (PD) Assay in the Dose Escalation Part of First-in-Human DIAMOND Trial" will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which will take place virtually on December 5-8.

"We are pleased with the preliminary, positive results observed with SEL24/MEN1703, a PIM/FLT3 inhibitor under investigation for the treatment of AML. As outlined in our ASH poster presentation, the dose escalation phase of the DIAMOND-01 trial showed that SEL24/MEN1703 has a manageable safety profile and results in a meaningful target engagement in peripheral blood and bone marrow blast cells from patients treated with SEL24/MEN1703," said Andrea Pellacani, General Manager of Menarini Ricerche. "We look forward to continuing our investigation of SEL24/MEN1703 as a potential new treatment for this aggressive and hard-to-treat cancer, as part of our commitment to develop effective innovative therapies that can make a difference in the lives of cancer patients."

DIAMOND-01 is the First-in-Human, Phase I/II dose escalation and cohort expansion trial of SEL24/MEN1703, in-licensed by Menarini from Ryvu Therapeutics, in AML. The study has completed the dose escalation part showing a manageable safety profile up to the recommended dose of 125 mg/day, with initial evidence of anti-leukemic activity in a single agent setting.

The objective of the pharmacodynamic assessment was to investigate the degree of target engagement achieved at different doses of SEL24/MEN1703, by measuring the phosphorylation of S6 (pS6), a downstream effector of the PIM/FLT3 signaling pathway. In addition, the correlation between pS6 levels and the anti-leukemic effect of SEL24/MEN1703 was assessed in samples collected from patients enrolled in the dose escalation part of the DIAMOND-01 trial. The quantitative assessment of pS6 at a single-cell level was performed both on peripheral blood (PB) and bone marrow (BM) blast cells samples.