 

Menarini Ricerche Announces SEL24/MEN1703 Pharmacodynamic Data from the Dose Escalation Part of DIAMOND-01 Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 10:00  |  61   |   |   

- SEL24/MEN1703 is being Evaluated for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

- Poster Accepted for Presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

POMEZIA, Italy and ROME, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Menarini Ricerche, the R&D division of the Menarini Group, reported today the positive results of the pharmacodynamic assay demonstrating target engagement in the dose escalation part of the DIAMOND-01 trial (CLI24-001; clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03008187), a study investigating SEL24/MEN1703, a first-in-class, orally available, dual PIM/FLT3 inhibitor as single agent in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

Menarini Ricerche Logo (PRNewsfoto/Menarini Ricerche S.p.A)

The poster entitled "SEL24/MEN1703 provides PIM/FLT3 Downstream Pathway Inhibition in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Blast Cells: Results of the Pharmacodynamic (PD) Assay in the Dose Escalation Part of First-in-Human DIAMOND Trial" will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which will take place virtually on December 5-8.

"We are pleased with the preliminary, positive results observed with SEL24/MEN1703, a PIM/FLT3 inhibitor under investigation for the treatment of AML. As outlined in our ASH poster presentation, the dose escalation phase of the DIAMOND-01 trial showed that SEL24/MEN1703 has a manageable safety profile and results in a meaningful target engagement in peripheral blood and bone marrow blast cells from patients treated with SEL24/MEN1703," said Andrea Pellacani, General Manager of Menarini Ricerche. "We look forward to continuing our investigation of SEL24/MEN1703 as a potential new treatment for this aggressive and hard-to-treat cancer, as part of our commitment to develop effective innovative therapies that can make a difference in the lives of cancer patients."

DIAMOND-01 is the First-in-Human, Phase I/II dose escalation and cohort expansion trial of SEL24/MEN1703, in-licensed by Menarini from Ryvu Therapeutics, in AML. The study has completed the dose escalation part showing a manageable safety profile up to the recommended dose of 125 mg/day, with initial evidence of anti-leukemic activity in a single agent setting.

The objective of the pharmacodynamic assessment was to investigate the degree of target engagement achieved at different doses of SEL24/MEN1703, by measuring the phosphorylation of S6 (pS6), a downstream effector of the PIM/FLT3 signaling pathway. In addition, the correlation between pS6 levels and the anti-leukemic effect of SEL24/MEN1703 was assessed in samples collected from patients enrolled in the dose escalation part of the DIAMOND-01 trial. The quantitative assessment of pS6 at a single-cell level was performed both on peripheral blood (PB) and bone marrow (BM) blast cells samples.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Menarini Ricerche Announces SEL24/MEN1703 Pharmacodynamic Data from the Dose Escalation Part of DIAMOND-01 Trial - SEL24/MEN1703 is being Evaluated for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) - Poster Accepted for Presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting POMEZIA, Italy and ROME, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Menarini …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
xSigma Introduces DeFi Project
The European Commission announces the winners of the 2020 European Social Innovation Competition
PA Consulting and Jacobs announce agreement on future investment and strategic partnership
Nordic Nanovector completes patient enrolment into Phase 1 trial of Betalutin in Diffuse Large B ...
Biostimulants Market Worth $ 4.78 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 10.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Lab Automation Market worth $5.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Increasing Demand from End Users to Help Potassium Formate Market Reach Valuation of ~US$920 Mn by ...
Signant Health Acquires VirTrial to Enhance Its Digital Enablement of Clinical Research Sites and ...
Carrier Plans to Reduce Customers' Carbon Footprint by More than One Gigaton
Titel
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Nagarro and Star Alliance Establish New Digital Milestones
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
Global Telco Cloud Revenue Will Grow to US$29.3 Billion by 2025
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"
Chair of PhosAgro's Sustainable Development Committee Irina Bokova Discusses the Company's Support ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods