 

Ducommun Incorporated Named to Orange County Business Journal's 2020 List of Fastest-Growing Public Companies

Leading aerospace & defense supplier ranked 5th among large public companies

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO), a global supplier of innovative electronic and structural solutions for the aerospace & defense industry, announced that it has been named to Orange County Business Journal's (OCBJ) 2020 List of Fastest-Growing Public Companies, ranking 5th in the Large Public Companies category.

To qualify, companies in this category must have more than $500 million in revenue and achieve a minimum of 15% revenue growth in the two years ended June 30, 2020. Ducommun Incorporated’s revenues grew 17.5% during that two-year time period.

“We are very pleased that the Orange County Business Journal has recognized Ducommun as one of Orange County’s Fastest-Growing Public Companies for 2020. We are honored as well to be included with other companies in the area including Edwards Lifesciences and Chipotle,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Since I joined Ducommun in early 2017, our focus has been on growing the business organically and through targeted acquisitions. We have successfully completed three acquisitions, expanded our capabilities and customer base and significantly improved our operational performance and results.”

“Ducommun is also committed to supporting the communities where we work and live,” Oswald said. He cites donations of $1.3 million from The Ducommun Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Ducommun Incorporated. Most of the donations have been directed to pandemic relief efforts in 2020. Locally, these organizations include the United Way of Orange County Pandemic Relief, United Way of Greater Los Angeles County Pandemic Relief and the California Community Foundation’s LA Students Most in Need Campaign sponsored by Ducommun’s partner the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Due to the significant challenges, Ducommun is working to make a difference by helping our neighbors who are struggling through this difficult time,” Oswald said.

About Ducommun Incorporated
Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added, innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas –Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

About Orange County Business Journal
The Orange County Business Journal is a weekly print and online newspaper covering business in Orange County, California. It is the second largest business journal in California, focusing on a wide range of industries including the technology, medical device, aerospace, defense, real estate and finance sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, relating to Ducommun being named to Orange County Business Journal’s 2020 List of Fastest Growing Public Companies, including statements relating to Ducommun’s expectations relating to its future growth. We generally use the words “believe,” “expect,” and similar expressions in this press release to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions currently believed to be valid, but they involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward looking statements. Important uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in the forward looking statements are identified in our reports filed with the SEC, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and Ducommun does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update the forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

  • Christopher D. Wampler, Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, 657.335.3665.
  • Chris Witty, Investor Relations, 646.438.9385, cwitty@darrowir.com

