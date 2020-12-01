 

DGAP-Adhoc Allgeier SE: Acquisition in the Enterprise IT division

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.12.2020, 18:45  |  60   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALLGEIER SE / Key word(s): Takeover
Allgeier SE: Acquisition in the Enterprise IT division

01-Dec-2020 / 18:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, December 1, 2020 - Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63), Munich, announces: Today, Allgeier Enterprise Services AG, Bremen, via a subsidiary, signed a purchase agreement to acquire the shares of publicplan GmbH, Düsseldorf. With a turnover of almost EUR 10 million and around 80 employees, publicplan GmbH is an expert in the digitization of public administration and e-government. The focus is on open source-based software solutions with a range of services from consulting and development to maintenance and support of software solutions tailored to the needs of public administration. With the acquisition of publicplan GmbH, Allgeier is further expanding its range of services for the digitization of public administration in the e-government sector. 

The acquisition is subject to antitrust clearance and other closing conditions. The execution of the purchase agreement is expected within the next four to six weeks. The purchase price amounts to a low double-digit million Euro amount. The founder and managing director of publicplan GmbH, Dr. Christian Knebel, who was already a shareholder of publicplan GmbH before the sale, will in future continue to hold a 20 percent stake in the company as part of the acquisition.

Contact:
Allgeier SE
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Dr. Christopher Große
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 Munich
Phone: +49 (0)89/998421-0
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11
E-mail: ir@allgeier.com
Web: www.allgeier.com


 

01-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 0
Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 11
E-mail: info@allgeier.com
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com
ISIN: DE000A2GS633
WKN: A2GS63
Indices: CDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1152036

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1152036  01-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1152036&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAllgeier Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Allgeier Computer - eine Firma deren Wert ..... ! ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Allgeier SE: Acquisition in the Enterprise IT division DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALLGEIER SE / Key word(s): Takeover Allgeier SE: Acquisition in the Enterprise IT division 01-Dec-2020 / 18:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
E-Health-Startup Hanako schließt Zwischenfinanzierung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE beschließt Kapitalerhöhung aus Genehmigtem Kapital um bis zu 10.668.068 Aktien
DGAP-News: Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Gruppe entwickelt Plattformlösung zum Management ...
DGAP-News: Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Group develops platform solution to manage B2B ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
DGAP-News: Voltabox gibt Markteinführung von innovativem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien bekannt - ...
DGAP-DD: Sixt SE deutsch
Nordex SE: Neue Betonturmfertigung der Nordex Group in Spanien geht in Betrieb
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE erreicht vorzeitig das Jahresziel 2020 von 900.000 Kunden auf ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Akquisition im Geschäftsbereich Enterprise IT (deutsch)
18:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Akquisition im Geschäftsbereich Enterprise IT
30.11.20
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: ALLGEIER SE (deutsch)
30.11.20
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: ALLGEIER SE (deutsch)
17.11.20
DGAP-DD: ALLGEIER SE deutsch
17.11.20
DGAP-DD: ALLGEIER SE deutsch
17.11.20
DGAP-DD: ALLGEIER SE deutsch
16.11.20
Allgeier: Ist Nagarro ein Einhorn?: Allgeier: Ist die Aktie mehr als 100 Euro wert?
13.11.20
DGAP-DD: ALLGEIER SE english
13.11.20
DGAP-DD: ALLGEIER SE deutsch

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:33 Uhr
2.751
Allgeier Computer - eine Firma deren Wert ..... ! ?