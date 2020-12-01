DGAP-Adhoc Allgeier SE: Acquisition in the Enterprise IT division
Munich, December 1, 2020 - Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63), Munich, announces: Today, Allgeier Enterprise Services AG, Bremen, via a subsidiary, signed a purchase agreement to acquire the shares of publicplan GmbH, Düsseldorf. With a turnover of almost EUR 10 million and around 80 employees, publicplan GmbH is an expert in the digitization of public administration and e-government. The focus is on open source-based software solutions with a range of services from consulting and development to maintenance and support of software solutions tailored to the needs of public administration. With the acquisition of publicplan GmbH, Allgeier is further expanding its range of services for the digitization of public administration in the e-government sector.
The acquisition is subject to antitrust clearance and other closing conditions. The execution of the purchase agreement is expected within the next four to six weeks. The purchase price amounts to a low double-digit million Euro amount. The founder and managing director of publicplan GmbH, Dr. Christian Knebel, who was already a shareholder of publicplan GmbH before the sale, will in future continue to hold a 20 percent stake in the company as part of the acquisition.
Contact:
Allgeier SE
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Dr. Christopher Große
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 Munich
Phone: +49 (0)89/998421-0
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11
E-mail: ir@allgeier.com
Web: www.allgeier.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ALLGEIER SE
|Einsteinstraße 172
|81677 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 11
|E-mail:
|info@allgeier.com
|Internet:
|http://www.allgeier.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS633
|WKN:
|A2GS63
|Indices:
|CDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1152036
0