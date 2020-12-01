 

LOCTOTE returns to its crowdfunding roots in a new Kickstarter campaign

Responding to its backers' feedback, the industry-leading security brand doubles the size of its product offering with the launch of the world's first compact range of anti-theft bags and accessories.

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its Shark Tank success and previous record-breaking crowdfunding campaigns, LOCTOTE returns to familiar territory by launching a brand new collection on Kickstarter. In early December, LOCTOTE will launch its latest Kickstarter project featuring the Mobility Collection - a versatile range of low-profile, anti-theft bags and accessories that responds to requests from their dedicated community of customers and original backers.

The Mobility Collection will feature:

  • 7 new compact designs, ranging from a Mini Cinch Pack, to a Sling Bag to an RFID leather Cardholder
  • Hand-crafted and hard-wearing details like premium grain leather, water-resistant wet wax canvas & new custom hardware
  • LOCTOTE's signature anti-theft technologies such as cut resistant fabric, steel reinforced straps, RFID protection and two new designs featuring the Lock 'n Leave system

"We keep in close contact with the people using our products. This collection is the answer to their requests for smaller and sleeker hard-wearing bags with our acclaimed signature theft resistance," says Ricky Jones, LOCTOTE Brand Manager. "They asked, we listened and in collaboration with brand founder Don Halpern, we created The Mobility Collection."

Acquired by brand architects, Nolk Entreprises, in August 2020, LOCTOTE continues to honor its crowdfunding roots. "LOCTOTE is a brand born from Kickstarter and without our community of backers, we wouldn't exist," adds Alexandre Renaud, CEO of Nolk. "Crowdfunding allows us to push boundaries and offer innovative products to a community that loves groundbreaking designs. Our backers will always be the first to get access to our latest designs at exclusive Kickstarter pricing."

About Nolk
 Founded in 2017 by successful web entrepreneurs, Nolk Entreprises creates sophisticated systems that better curate, acquire, and amplify digital-first brands. Incorporating advanced technologies, innovative acquisition techniques and data science, its unique approach, social responsibility and operational expertise drives Nolk's mission to elevate the next generation of bold, new brands. The fast-growing company is headquartered in St-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC., with a global supply chain. To learn more, visit Nolk.com.

Tyrone Smith, Director of Marketing, Tyrone@nolk.com, (514) 497-9343; Jennifer Patterson, Media Outreach Manager, jennifer@nolk.com, (514) 229-7551



