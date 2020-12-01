MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions
MFS Investment Management (MFS) announced today monthly distributions of the following closed-end funds, all with declaration dates of December 1, 2020, ex-dividend dates of December 15, 2020, record dates of December 16, 2020, and payable dates of December 31, 2020:
|
Fund (ticker)
Income/
Share
Other
Sources/
Share*
Total
Amount/
Share
MFS Charter Income Trust
(NYSE: MCR)^
$0.0000
$0.059020
$0.059020
MFS Government Markets Income Trust
(NYSE: MGF)^
$0.0000
$0.028680
$0.028680
MFS High Income Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXE)
$0.0210
$0.0000
$0.0210
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CMU)
$0.01850
$0.0000
$0.01850
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
(NYSE: CIF)^
$0.0000
$0.019420
$0.019420
MFS Intermediate Income Trust
(NYSE: MIN)^
$0.0000
$0.028020
$0.028020
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXH)
$0.0370
$0.0000
$0.0370
MFS Multimarket Income Trust
(NYSE: MMT)^
$0.0000
$0.042280
$0.042280
MFS Municipal Income Trust
(NYSE: MFM)
$0.0260
$0.0000
$0.0260
MFS Special Value Trust
(NYSE: MFV)^
$0.0000
