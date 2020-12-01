 

MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions

MFS Investment Management (MFS) announced today monthly distributions of the following closed-end funds, all with declaration dates of December 1, 2020, ex-dividend dates of December 15, 2020, record dates of December 16, 2020, and payable dates of December 31, 2020:

Fund (ticker)

Income/
Share

Other
Sources/
Share*

Total
Amount/
Share

MFS Charter Income Trust
(NYSE: MCR)^

$0.0000

$0.059020

$0.059020

MFS Government Markets Income Trust
(NYSE: MGF)^

$0.0000

$0.028680

$0.028680

MFS High Income Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXE)

$0.0210

$0.0000

$0.0210

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CMU)

$0.01850

$0.0000

$0.01850

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
(NYSE: CIF)^

$0.0000

$0.019420

$0.019420

MFS Intermediate Income Trust
(NYSE: MIN)^

$0.0000

$0.028020

$0.028020

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXH)

$0.0370

$0.0000

$0.0370

MFS Multimarket Income Trust
(NYSE: MMT)^

$0.0000

$0.042280

$0.042280

MFS Municipal Income Trust
(NYSE: MFM)

$0.0260

$0.0000

$0.0260

MFS Special Value Trust
(NYSE: MFV)^

$0.0000

