DGAP-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

Jean-Michel Richard is new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LPKF



02.12.2020 / 12:18

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Garbsen, 2 December 2020 - Following the resignation of Markus Peters from the Supervisory Board of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG on 13 November 2020, the Hanover Register Court appointed Jean-Michel Richard (57) as the new member of the Supervisory Board on 25 November. Jean-Michel Richard was proposed to the court by a group of investors. The annual general meeting on 20 May 2021 is to confirm Richard in office.



At its constituent meeting on 1 December 2020, the three members of the Supervisory Board elected Jean-Michel as Chairman and Dr Dirk Rothweiler as Deputy Chairman. Prof. Dr. Ludger Overmeyer is the third member of the supervisory board.



Rothweiler and Overmeyer welcome Richard to the LPKF Supervisory Board: "Jean-Michel Richard has extensive experience in the areas of finance, growth strategy and M&A in an international environment. In addition, he has many years of experience in various sectors relevant to LPKF. We look forward to a good and constructive collaboration with Jean-Michel Richard on the Supervisory Board of LPKF AG", says Rothweiler.



Richard enjoys an excellent reputation as a finance executive and growth strategist in the international business world. Following earlier finance positions at Motorola Semiconductor across Europe and ON Semiconductor (USA), he was Chief Financial Officer at



Richard is looking forward to his new role at LPKF: "I am delighted to be appointed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. LPKF is one of the most exciting drivers of innovation in the laser industry and has set itself ambitious goals. Together with my colleagues on the Supervisory Board, I will support the Management Board in delivering successful performance and growth in the future."



About LPKF

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a leading supplier of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. LPKF laser systems are crucial for the production of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar modules and many other components. Founded in 1976, the company has its headquarters in Garbsen near Hanover, Germany, and is active worldwide through subsidiaries and agencies. LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are traded on the SDAX and TecDAX of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).





Contact:

Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations - Following the resignation of Markus Peters from the Supervisory Board of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG on 13 November 2020, the Hanover Register Court appointed Jean-Michel Richard (57) as the new member of the Supervisory Board on 25 November. Jean-Michel Richard was proposed to the court by a group of investors. The annual general meeting on 20 May 2021 is to confirm Richard in office.At its constituent meeting on 1 December 2020, the three members of the Supervisory Board elected Jean-Michel as Chairman and Dr Dirk Rothweiler as Deputy Chairman. Prof. Dr. Ludger Overmeyer is the third member of the supervisory board.Rothweiler and Overmeyer welcome Richard to the LPKF Supervisory Board: "Jean-Michel Richard has extensive experience in the areas of finance, growth strategy and M&A in an international environment. In addition, he has many years of experience in various sectors relevant to LPKF. We look forward to a good and constructive collaboration with Jean-Michel Richard on the Supervisory Board of LPKF AG", says Rothweiler.Richard enjoys an excellent reputation as a finance executive and growth strategist in the international business world. Following earlier finance positions at Motorola Semiconductor across Europe and ON Semiconductor (USA), he was Chief Financial Officer at Dialog Semiconductor from 2006 to 2015. Richard is a Swiss citizen and lives in the United Kingdom.Richard is looking forward to his new role at LPKF: "I am delighted to be appointed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. LPKF is one of the most exciting drivers of innovation in the laser industry and has set itself ambitious goals. Together with my colleagues on the Supervisory Board, I will support the Management Board in delivering successful performance and growth in the future."LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a leading supplier of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. LPKF laser systems are crucial for the production of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar modules and many other components. Founded in 1976, the company has its headquarters in Garbsen near Hanover, Germany, and is active worldwide through subsidiaries and agencies. LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are traded on the SDAX and TecDAX of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).Contact:Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

02.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

