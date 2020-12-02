 

Citizens Announces Radha Suvarna as Head of Enterprise Payments Innovation and Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 12:59  |  63   |   |   

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced the appointment of Radha Suvarna as Head of Enterprise Payments Innovation and Strategy, effective Feb. 4, 2021. A 22-year Citibank veteran, Suvarna will lead Citizens’ payments strategy with a focus on delivering a best-in-class customer experience by accelerating the bank’s enterprise-wide payments capabilities. Suvarna will report to Beth Johnson, Chief Experience Officer of Citizens.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005239/en/

Radha Suvarna (Photo: Business Wire)

Radha Suvarna (Photo: Business Wire)

Suvarna most recently served as Head of Digital Payments and Lending for Citi’s U.S. Consumer Bank, where he launched a digital product management function that drove key revenue growth and completed expense reduction initiatives for the Credit Card and Retail Businesses. As Head of Digital Payments for Citi’s Global Consumer Bank, he drove the partnerships and launch of PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung and Zelle while also driving the test and learn for new concepts such as Citi Pay.

“The payments sector is experiencing tremendous change and innovation and, with his experience, Radha will help us develop a customer-oriented, unified payments vision and strategy for the bank with an emphasis on real time and emerging payments,” said Johnson. “He will regularly assess market opportunities, competitive offerings and customer needs to ensure we have a clear view of opportunities for the bank to differentiate itself. His extensive work in digital product management, innovative product development and business management experience in credit cards, unsecured loans, payments and data analytics will serve him well in this newly created role.”

Citizens partners with Zelle for person-to-person payments and was one of the first financial institutions to begin using the real-time payments rail developed by The Clearing House (TCH) to offer customers faster payments. A strong collaboration with FIS WorldPay, one of the world’s largest and best-known merchant processors, and direct merchant relationships with some of the world’s most recognizable brands for point-of-sale (POS) financing have helped position Citizens as an innovator in the payments space.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $179.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Citizens Financial Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citizens Announces Radha Suvarna as Head of Enterprise Payments Innovation and Strategy Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced the appointment of Radha Suvarna as Head of Enterprise Payments Innovation and Strategy, effective Feb. 4, 2021. A 22-year Citibank veteran, Suvarna will lead Citizens’ payments strategy …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
Accenture Promotes 605 New Managing Directors and Appoints 63 New Senior Managing Directors
AWS Announces Amazon DevOps Guru
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier ...
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Appoints Christopher J. Swift and Lee Alexander to Board of Directors
24.11.20
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock
05.11.20
Citizens Financial Group to Participate at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference