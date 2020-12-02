 

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $650 Million of Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 13:00  |  40   |   |   

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) (“Mr. Cooper”) announced the pricing of an offering by Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc., a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Mr. Cooper (“Nationstar”) of $650,000,000 5.125% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). The Notes will bear interest at 5.125% per annum and will mature on December 15, 2030. Interest on the Notes will be payable semi-annually on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on June 15, 2021.

The offering is expected to close on or around December 4, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. It is expected that the net proceeds of the offering, together with approximately $176 million of cash on hand, will be used to redeem all $750 million of the outstanding 9.125% Senior Notes due 2026 issued by Nationstar, including approximately $71 million of breakage costs and approximately $5 million of certain related fees. The transaction will result in a reduction in annual interest expense of approximately $35 million. The Notes will be guaranteed on a joint and several basis by Mr. Cooper and wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries of Nationstar (other than certain excluded subsidiaries).

The offering of the Notes was made in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), in the United States only to investors who are “qualified institutional buyers,” as that term is defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, or outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include information that could constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements may involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results encompassed within the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include those matters disclosed in Mr. Cooper’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Past results of Mr. Cooper are not necessarily indicative of future results. Mr. Cooper does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper and Xome. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. For more information, visit www.mrcoopergroup.com.

Mr Cooper Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $650 Million of Senior Notes Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) (“Mr. Cooper”) announced the pricing of an offering by Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc., a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Mr. Cooper (“Nationstar”) of $650,000,000 5.125% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
Accenture Promotes 605 New Managing Directors and Appoints 63 New Senior Managing Directors
AWS Announces Amazon DevOps Guru
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier ...
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
343.701
Washington Mutual - Grösste Sparkasse der USA! Chancen & Risiken.