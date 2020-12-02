Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub on the Company’s Future as a “Carbon Management Company;” Its Strategy in Direct Air Capture of CO2; Expectations for More Industry Consolidation and Why It Will Be Hard for U.S. Oil Output to Return to pre-Pandemic Highs

Occidental President and CEO Vicki Hollub says that “there has to be a lot more consolidation” among U.S. upstream producers as industry seeks to restore the economies of scale necessary for shale developments in the latest edition CERAWeek Conversations. The market downturn combined with the global pandemic brought the “industry to its knees,” she says, and a renewed focus on full-cycle returns will make it difficult for U.S. oil output to return to its pre-COVID levels.

In a conversation with Daniel Yergin, vice chairman, IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), Hollub discusses Occidental’s new model for shale projects, public concerns and misconceptions over hydraulic fracturing, the company’s major investments in enhanced oil recovery and direct air capture and how those technological processes are transitioning Occidental towards a future as a “carbon management company.”