 

Everi’s CashClub Wallet Launches at WinStar World Casino and Resort

02.12.2020   

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s single source provider of gaming products, financial technology and loyalty solutions, in conjunction with WinStar World Casino and Resort, announced today that the initial launch of the WinStar Wallet will occur on December 3, 2020. A digital wallet powered by Everi’s CashClub Wallet, the WinStar Wallet is a mobile solution that allows for the cashless and touchless funding of electronic game play throughout the casino floor. The WinStar Wallet will be available throughout WinStar’s resort for amenities, including all food and beverage and retail outlets, The Spa at WinStar, and WinStar Golf Club. WinStar World Casino and Resort features more games than any other casino in the world, with more than 8,500 electronic games and 100 table games.

CashClub Wallet provides casino operators and their customers with a flexible, cost-effective, secure payment method on the casino floor. Creating a contactless environment that provides an alternative to cash, the CashClub Wallet mobile application gives WinStar’s patrons the ability to deposit funds into their digital wallet at their convenience – while they are on site or away from the resort, via a bank card or directly from their checking account. Patrons can then access these funds for use directly at the game, enabling the casino to offer a fully touchless solution. At the conclusion of play, the patron can then move funds back into their digital wallet and either hold the funds in the wallet for future use or electronically send the funds out of their digital wallet and back into their bank account. Everi first introduced cashless technology in 2017 and made its digital initiative clear to the industry with the introduction of a cashless wagering feature called QuikTicket. The flexible and multi-dimensional CashClub Wallet allows players to store multiple payment methods, easily move funds in and out of the casino or online across sports betting or social casinos, and manage their spending limits, helping to support responsible gaming.

“We are delighted to have such a great partner in WinStar World Casino and Resort to support the first launch of our CashClub Wallet cashless technology. This offering brings WinStar’s customers a new funding choice through a fully touchless, fully cashless, mobile experience. With our technology powering the WinStar Wallet, we are able to deliver new funding options while providing a seamless gaming experience for their patrons,” said Darren Simmons, EVP and FinTech Business Leader for Everi. “The CashClub Wallet provides gaming patrons with the same ability, comfort and convenience to load, retrieve and unload funds that they experience with other non-gaming digital wallet applications.”

