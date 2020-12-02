 

Kornit Digital to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

ROSH HA’AYN, Israel, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a company that develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the textile industry, today announced that management, will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following conference:

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Virtual Presentation Time: 9:00 am ET

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Kornit’s investor relations website at http://ir.kornit.com/.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Investor contact
Kelsey Turcotte
The Blueshirt Group
Kelsey@blueshirtgroup.com 
917-842-0334


