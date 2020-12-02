Semtech Announces Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Q3 FY2021 net sales of $154.1 million increased 7% sequentially and 9% year-over-year

Q3 FY2021 diluted GAAP EPS of $0.28 and diluted non-GAAP EPS of $0.47

Distributor Point of Sale (POS) increased 8% sequentially and represented a new quarterly record

Wireless and Sensing products group net sales increased 32% sequentially and represented a new record that included record net sales of our LoRa platform products

Announced collaboration with Amazon's Sidewalk platform to extend home network connectivity for indoor and outdoor smart home products

Repurchased 439,921 shares for $24.0 million during Q3 FY2021

Results on a GAAP basis for the Third Fiscal Quarter 2021

Net sales were $154.1 million

GAAP Gross margin was 61.0%

GAAP SG&A expense was $42.9 million

GAAP R&D expense was $27.9 million

GAAP Operating margin was 13.9%

GAAP Net income attributable to common stockholders was $18.5 million or $0.28 per diluted share

To facilitate a complete understanding of comparable financial performance between periods, the Company also presents performance results that exclude certain non-cash items and items that are not considered reflective of the Company’s core results over time. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items and are described below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Results on a Non-GAAP basis for the Third Fiscal Quarter 2021 (see the list of non-GAAP items and the reconciliation of these to the most comparable GAAP items set forth in the tables below):

Non-GAAP Gross margin was 61.5%

Non-GAAP SG&A expense was $32.6 million

Non-GAAP R&D expense was $24.4 million

Non-GAAP Operating margin was 24.4%

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to common stockholders was $30.8 million or $0.47 per diluted share

Mohan Maheswaran, Semtech’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We delivered Fiscal Q3 net sales that were at the upper-end of our guidance led by another quarterly record from our LoRa technology platforms and increasing smartphone demand. During the quarter we announced a collaboration with Amazon for its new Sidewalk network, further demonstrating the value that LoRa delivers to the emerging smart-home and consumer use cases.” Maheswaran continued, "We believe the underlying fundamentals driving our growth engines in the Infrastructure, IoT and mobile platform markets remain strong and the Company remains well positioned for growth."

Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2021 Outlook

Both the GAAP and non-GAAP fourth fiscal quarter 2021 outlook below take into account, based on the Company's current estimates, the anticipated, but uncertain, negative impact to the Company of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economic conditions and on the Company's business operations, sales and operating results, as well as export restrictions pertaining to Huawei and certain of its affiliates imposed by the U.S. government. The Company is unable to predict the full impact such challenges may have on its future results of operations.

GAAP Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2021 Outlook

Net sales are expected to be in the range of $153.0 million to $163.0 million

GAAP Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 60.5% to 61.6%

GAAP SG&A expense is expected to be in the range of $43.1 million to $44.1 million

GAAP R&D expense is expected to be in the range of $30.5 million to $31.5 million

GAAP Intangible amortization expense is expected to be approximately $1.6 million

GAAP Interest and other expense, net is expected to be approximately $1.5 million

GAAP Effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 10% to 13%

GAAP Earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $0.22 to $0.29

Fully-diluted share count is expected to be approximately 65.8 million shares

Share-based compensation is expected to be approximately $16.3 million, categorized as follows: $0.7 million cost of sales, $11.6 million SG&A, and $4.0 million R&D

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $9.3 million

Depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $6.1 million

Non-GAAP Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2021 Outlook (see the list of non-GAAP items and the reconciliation of these to the most comparable GAAP items set forth in the tables below)

Non-GAAP Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 61.0% to 62.0%

Non-GAAP SG&A expense is expected to be in the range of $31.0 million to $32.0 million

Non-GAAP R&D expense is expected to be in the range of $26.5 million to $27.5 million

Non-GAAP Interest and other expense, net is expected to be approximately $1.5 million

Non-GAAP Effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 15% to 17%

Non-GAAP Earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $0.45 to $0.51

Correction of Immaterial Errors

During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, management identified certain immaterial errors related to share-based compensation expense of market-based awards granted during fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020. The errors resulted from adjustments to the grant date fair value of the market-based awards that were incorrectly accounted for as performance-based awards. The Company concluded that the impact of these errors was immaterial and has corrected its consolidated financial statements for these errors for all prior periods presented in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, this release includes a presentation of select non-GAAP metrics. The Company’s non-GAAP measures of gross margin, SG&A expenses, R&D expenses, operating margin, effective tax rate, net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per diluted share exclude the following items, if any:

Share-based compensation

Amortization of purchased intangibles, impairments and credit loss reserves

Restructuring, transaction and other acquisition or disposition-related gains or losses

Litigation expenses or dispute settlement charges or gains

Cumulative other reserves associated with historical activity including environmental and pension

Equity in net gains or losses of equity method investments

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

Non-cash interest income from debt investments

To provide additional insight into the Company's fourth quarter outlook, this release also includes a presentation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because these non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted to exclude the items identified above because such items are either operating expenses which would not otherwise have been incurred by the Company in the normal course of the Company’s business operations, or are not reflective of the Company’s core results over time. These excluded items may include recurring as well as non-recurring items, and no inference should be made that all of these adjustments, charges, costs or expenses are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. For example: certain restructuring and integration-related expenses (which consist of employee termination costs, facility closure or lease termination costs, and contract termination costs) may be considered recurring given the Company’s ongoing efforts to be more cost effective and efficient; certain acquisition and disposition-related adjustments or expenses may be deemed recurring given the Company's regular evaluation of potential transactions and investments; and certain litigation expenses or dispute settlement charges or gains (which may include estimated losses for which we may have established a reserve, as well as any actual settlements, judgments, or other resolutions against, or in favor of, the Company related to litigation, arbitration, disputes or similar matters, and insurance recoveries received by the Company related to such matters) may be viewed as recurring given that the Company may from time to time be involved in, and may resolve, litigation, arbitration, disputes, and similar matters.

Notwithstanding that certain adjustments, charges, costs or expenses may be considered recurring, in order to provide meaningful comparisons, the Company believes that it is appropriate to exclude such items because they are not reflective of the Company's core results and tend to vary based on timing, frequency and magnitude.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of the Company's comparable financial performance between periods. In addition, the Company’s management generally excludes the items noted above when managing and evaluating the performance of the business. The financial statements provided with this release include reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 and the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2021, along with a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures (other than the non-GAAP effective tax rate) to their most comparable GAAP measures for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. The Company is unable to include a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP measure of the non-GAAP effective tax rate to the corresponding GAAP measure as this is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to the charges that are excluded from this non-GAAP measure. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a potentially significant impact on our GAAP financial results. These additional non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered substitutes for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about its operations, industry, financial condition, performance, results of operations, and liquidity. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical information or statements of current condition and relate to matters such as future financial performance including the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 outlook; the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economic conditions and on the Company's business operations, sales and operating results; the Company’s expectations concerning the negative impact on the Company’s results of operations from its inability to ship certain products and provide certain support services due to the export restrictions including export restrictions with respect to Huawei and certain of its affiliates; future operational performance; the anticipated impact of specific items on future earnings; and the Company’s plans, objectives and expectations. Statements containing words such as “may,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “estimates,” “should,” “will,” “designed to,” “projections,” or “business outlook,” or other similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected. Potential factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty surrounding the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economic conditions and on the Company's business and results of operations; export restrictions and laws affecting the Company's trade and investments including with respect to Huawei and certain of its affiliates, and tariffs or the occurrence of trade wars; competitive changes in the marketplace including, but not limited to, the pace of growth or adoption rates of applicable products or technologies; downturns in the business cycle; decreased average selling prices of the Company’s products; the Company’s reliance on a limited number of suppliers and subcontractors for components and materials; changes in projected or anticipated end-user markets; the Company’s ability to forecast its effective tax rates due to changing income in higher or lower tax jurisdictions and other factors that contribute to the volatility of the Company’s effective tax rates and impact anticipated tax benefits; and the Company's ability to forecast and achieve anticipated net sales and earnings estimates in light of periodic economic uncertainty, to include impacts arising from Asian, European and global economic dynamics. Additionally, forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements contained in the risk factors disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 26, 2020, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in material incorporated therein, including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” In light of the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein that may cause actual performance and results to differ materially from those predicted, any such forward-looking information should not be regarded as representations or guarantees by the Company of future performance or results, or that its objectives or plans will be achieved or that any of its operating expectations or financial forecasts will be realized. Reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained herein, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly release the results of any update or revision to any forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated or future events, or otherwise.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog, mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer, and industrial end markets. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit http://www.semtech.com.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

SMTC-F

SEMTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 25, 2020 July 26, 2020 October 27, 2019 October 25, 2020 October 27, 2019 Q321 Q221 Q320 Q321 Q320 Net sales $ 154,082 $ 143,660 $ 141,011 $ 430,444 $ 409,511 Cost of sales 60,021 55,409 54,763 167,371 157,104 Gross profit 94,061 88,251 86,248 263,073 252,407 Operating costs and expenses: Selling, general and administrative 42,891 38,255 37,777 115,746 120,074 Product development and engineering 27,890 29,220 26,976 84,696 80,012 Intangible amortization 1,798 2,020 3,770 6,658 12,821 Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations — — (152 ) (33 ) (2,313 ) Total operating costs and expenses 72,579 69,495 68,371 207,067 210,594 Operating income 21,482 18,756 17,877 56,006 41,813 Interest expense (1,008 ) (1,252 ) (2,183 ) (3,819 ) (7,247 ) Non-operating (expense) income, net (236 ) (176 ) 644 11 2,900 Investment impairments and credit loss reserves (335 ) (1,485 ) — (5,450 ) — Income before taxes and equity in net (losses) gains of equity method investments 19,903 15,843 16,338 46,748 37,466 (Benefit) provision for taxes 1,580 (416 ) 2,693 2,523 8,638 Net income before equity in net (losses) gains of equity method investments 18,323 16,259 13,645 44,225 28,828 Equity in net (losses) gains of equity method investments 159 (137 ) 352 11 109 Net income 18,482 16,122 13,997 44,236 28,937 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (5 ) (3 ) — (11 ) — Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 18,487 $ 16,125 $ 13,997 $ 44,247 $ 28,937 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.21 $ 0.68 $ 0.44 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.67 $ 0.43 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 65,136 65,084 66,387 65,270 66,337 Diluted 65,967 66,004 67,318 66,050 67,630

SEMTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) October 25, 2020 January 26, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 262,271 $ 293,324 Accounts receivable, net 58,700 61,927 Inventories 78,367 73,010 Prepaid taxes 22,677 10,718 Other current assets 25,731 21,757 Total current assets 447,746 460,736 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 127,472 124,418 Deferred tax assets 24,983 20,094 Goodwill 351,141 351,141 Other intangible assets, net 13,354 20,012 Other assets 83,276 76,032 Total assets $ 1,047,972 $ 1,052,433 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 47,338 $ 48,009 Accrued liabilities 58,535 50,632 Total current liabilities 105,873 98,641 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 877 3,600 Long term debt 183,075 194,743 Other long-term liabilities 81,521 78,249 Stockholders’ equity 676,391 676,954 Noncontrolling interest 235 246 Total liabilities & equity $ 1,047,972 $ 1,052,433

SEMTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 25, 2020 October 27, 2019 Net income $ 44,236 $ 28,937 Net cash provided by operations 91,676 73,361 Net cash used in investing activities (32,399 ) (29,672 ) Net cash used in financing activities (90,330 ) (72,752 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (31,053 ) (29,063 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 293,324 312,120 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 262,271 $ 283,057 Three Months Ended October 25, 2020 July 26, 2020 October 27, 2019 Q321 Q221 Q320 Free Cash Flow: Cash Flow from Operations $ 28,377 $ 37,216 $ 33,268 Net Capital Expenditures (7,168 ) (6,968 ) (3,516 ) Free Cash Flow $ 21,209 $ 30,248 $ 29,752

SEMTECH CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 25, 2020 July 26, 2020 October 27, 2019 October 25, 2020 October 27, 2019 Q321 Q221 Q320 Q321 Q320 Gross Margin–GAAP 61.0 % 61.4 % 61.2 % 61.1 % 61.6 % Share-based compensation 0.5 % 0.4 % 0.4 % 0.4 % 0.4 % Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 61.5 % 61.8 % 61.6 % 61.5 % 62.0 % Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 25, 2020 July 26, 2020 October 27, 2019 October 25, 2020 October 27, 2019 Q321 Q221 Q320 Q321 Q320 Selling, general and administrative–GAAP $ 42,891 $ 38,255 $ 37,777 $ 115,746 $ 120,074 Share-based compensation (9,404 ) (9,501 ) (9,323 ) (24,864 ) (27,794 ) Transaction and integration related (292 ) (249 ) 258 (626 ) (977 ) Restructuring and other reserves — (502 ) — (502 ) (2,711 ) Litigation cost, net of recoveries (558 ) (105 ) (205 ) (809 ) (930 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative (Non-GAAP) $ 32,637 $ 27,898 $ 28,507 $ 88,945 $ 87,662 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 25, 2020 July 26, 2020 October 27, 2019 October 25, 2020 October 27, 2019 Q321 Q221 Q320 Q321 Q320 Product development and engineering–GAAP $ 27,890 $ 29,220 $ 26,976 $ 84,696 $ 80,012 Share-based compensation (3,480 ) (3,135 ) (3,180 ) (9,505 ) (8,283 ) Transaction and integration related — — 593 87 360 Adjusted product development and engineering (Non-GAAP) $ 24,410 $ 26,085 $ 24,389 $ 75,278 $ 72,089 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 25, 2020 July 26, 2020 October 27, 2019 October 25, 2020 October 27, 2019 Q321 Q221 Q320 Q321 Q320 Operating Margin–GAAP 13.9 % 13.1 % 12.7 % 13.0 % 10.2 % Share-based compensation 8.8 % 9.2 % 9.2 % 8.4 % 9.1 % Intangible amortization 1.2 % 1.4 % 2.7 % 1.5 % 3.1 % Transaction and integration related 0.1 % 0.1 % (0.6 )% 0.2 % 0.2 % Restructuring and other reserves — % 0.3 % — % 0.1 % 0.7 % Litigation cost, net of recoveries 0.4 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.2 % Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations — % — % (0.1 )% — % (0.6 )% Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 24.4 % 24.2 % 24.0 % 23.4 % 22.9 %

SEMTECH CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED) (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 25, 2020 July 26, 2020 October 27, 2019 October 25, 2020 October 27, 2019 Q321 Q221 Q320 Q321 Q320 GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 18,487 $ 16,125 $ 13,997 $ 44,247 $ 28,937 Adjustments to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders: Share-based compensation 13,538 13,186 13,055 36,103 37,458 Intangible amortization 1,798 2,020 3,770 6,658 12,821 Transaction and integration related 292 249 (851 ) 539 617 Restructuring and other reserves — 502 — 502 2,711 Litigation cost, net of recoveries 558 105 205 809 930 Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations — — (152 ) (33 ) (2,313 ) Investment gains, losses, reserves and impairments 61 729 — 4,420 — Total Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes 16,247 16,791 16,027 48,998 52,224 Associated tax effect (3,763 ) (4,848 ) (2,276 ) (11,183 ) (5,175 ) Equity in net losses (gains) of equity method investments (159 ) 137 (352 ) (11 ) (109 ) Total of supplemental information, net of taxes 12,325 12,080 13,399 37,804 46,940 Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 30,812 $ 28,205 $ 27,396 $ 82,051 $ 75,877 Diluted GAAP earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.67 $ 0.43 Adjustments per above 0.19 0.19 0.20 0.57 0.69 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.43 $ 0.41 $ 1.24 $ 1.12

SEMTECH CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook (in millions, except per share data) Q4 FY21 Outlook January 31, 2021 Low High Gross Margin–GAAP 60.5 % 61.6 % Share-based compensation 0.5 % 0.4 % Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 61.0 % 62.0 % Low High Selling, general and administrative–GAAP $ 43.1 $ 44.1 Share-based compensation (11.6 ) (11.6 ) Transaction and integration related (0.5 ) (0.5 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative (Non-GAAP) $ 31.0 $ 32.0 Low High Product development and engineering–GAAP $ 30.5 $ 31.5 Share-based compensation (4.0 ) (4.0 ) Adjusted product development and engineering (Non-GAAP) $ 26.5 $ 27.5 Low High Diluted GAAP earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.29 Share-based compensation 0.25 0.25 Transaction, restructuring, and acquisition related expenses 0.01 0.01 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.02 0.02 Associated tax effect (0.05 ) (0.06 ) Diluted adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.45 $ 0.51

