Broadcom Delivers 7nm 8x100G PAM4 PHYs for Hyperscale Data Center and AI Networks
Industry’s first end-to-end 800G platform solution with 112-Gbps PAM-4 optical and copper PHY extends Broadcom’s leadership and accelerates deployment of high bandwidth 800G infrastructure
SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced the availability of its expanded portfolio of high-performance 7nm 800G PAM-4 PHY devices for data
center, cloud and AI networks. The portfolio includes a new family of 800G optical PHY devices, the BCM8780X, optimized for QSFP-DD800 and OSFP transceiver module applications and
an 800G 8:8 retimer PHY device, the BCM87360, designed for line card applications. Extending Broadcom’s leadership position using 7nm process technology from the best-in-class
Centenario PHY platform shipping in production, these new 8x100G PHYs provide industry leading performance along with the lowest power per bit. Combined with Broadcom’s 100G single-lambda optics
for both MMF and SMF fiber optics and leading-edge 25.6T switch that integrates 100G I/Os, this new PHY portfolio completes all the critical blocks needed for data center and cloud providers to
develop and build out their 800G infrastructure networks.
100G and 400G deployments are ramping across data center and cloud networks while global data demands continue to rise with advances in technology. 800G is the next evolution in high-speed optical connectivity which will be essential in meeting bandwidth needs by enabling ultra-high density network equipment. As 5G and AI become more prevalent, coupled with recent upward trends in video conferencing and live streaming, data center providers and cloud companies will need more network bandwidth to keep up with data demands. The BCM8780X optical PHY and the BCM87360 retimer PHY solutions will ensure a smooth migration to new network architectures.
800G PHY Portfolio Highlights
BCM87800/BCM87802 – Ultra-low power 7nm 800G optical PHYs for transceiver modules
- Monolithic integrated 112Gbps laser driver with direct-drive PAM-4 output capability for EML and Silicon Photonics
- Industry leading DSP performance and power efficiency
BCM87360 – Industry’s first 7nm 800G 8:8 retimer PHY for line cards
- High performance PAM-4 SerDes @ host and line side with link training and auto-negotiation
- Interoperable with Broadcom switch merchant silicon and ASIC
- Compliant to IEEE and OIF standards
