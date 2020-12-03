Broadcom Delivers 7nm 8x100G PAM4 PHYs for Hyperscale Data Center and AI Networks

Industry’s first end-to-end 800G platform solution with 112-Gbps PAM-4 optical and copper PHY extends Broadcom’s leadership and accelerates deployment of high bandwidth 800G infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced the availability of its expanded portfolio of high-performance 7nm 800G PAM-4 PHY devices for data center, cloud and AI networks. The portfolio includes a new family of 800G optical PHY devices, the BCM8780X, optimized for QSFP-DD800 and OSFP transceiver module applications and an 800G 8:8 retimer PHY device, the BCM87360, designed for line card applications. Extending Broadcom’s leadership position using 7nm process technology from the best-in-class Centenario PHY platform shipping in production, these new 8x100G PHYs provide industry leading performance along with the lowest power per bit. Combined with Broadcom’s 100G single-lambda optics for both MMF and SMF fiber optics and leading-edge 25.6T switch that integrates 100G I/Os, this new PHY portfolio completes all the critical blocks needed for data center and cloud providers to develop and build out their 800G infrastructure networks.

